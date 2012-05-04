Broadcast Sports, Inc. to deliver Kentucky Derby action for NBC Sports

May 3, 2012, Hanover, Md.—Broadcast Sports, Inc. (BSI), a leading developer and service provider of wireless camera, audio and communication systems, will play a critical role in NBC’s live broadcast of the 138th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky. BSI will be providing the RF infrastructure and wireless technology that will allow NBC to extend their coverage beyond the track and grandstands into the furthest corners of Churchill Downs.

BSI will deploy their Intelligent Diversity Distributed Receive System using multiple RF over fiber receive sites throughout the venue. The system will support the wireless control and signal reception of four handheld cameras and three Steadicams, a 360-degree camera mounted on the starting gate, and a helmet-mounted POV camera that will be used during post-race interviews. BSI will also be providing NBC with 13 wireless microphones for talent and effects audio.

A horse racing broadcast like the Kentucky Derby presents a variety of unique production challenges that can be easily overcome with wireless technology. Using BSI’s system, NBC will be able to immerse viewers in the experience from start to finish. The complete package, which also includes multiple off-air communication systems, will allow NBC to shoot live footage on the track itself and across the grounds including the barns, paddock, betting windows, high profile guest seating areas, jockey locker room and the winner’s circle.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with NBC again on the Kentucky Derby," said Mark Polla, BSI's Sales & Marketing Manager. “While the race itself is the big story, there are so many other compelling narratives to be told around Churchill Downs. BSI is making it possible for NBC to tell those stories wherever they may be happening.”

NBC’s coverage of the 138th Kentucky Derby, on Saturday, May 5, begins at 4:00 p.m. ET. Post time for the race is 6:24 p.m. ET. Members of the BSI engineering and production teams are available for interviews in conjunction with the race. Images are also available.

About Broadcast Sports, Inc.

For almost 30 years, Broadcast Sports, Inc., an L-3 Communications company, has been the leading provider of wireless technology and communications systems for television broadcasting. Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, BSI provides HD on-board cameras and wireless audio for a wide range of entertainment events around the world including Kentucky Derby, Breeder's Cup, INDYCAR, NASCAR, X Games, NFL, PGA and LPGA Tours, US Open, MTV Video Music Awards, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the 2009 Presidential Inauguration.

For more information on Broadcast Sports, Inc., visit: www.BroadcastSportsInc.com.

Contact:

Katharine Richardson

Richlyn Marketing, LLC

Kate@RichlynMarketing.com

(615) 243-0619