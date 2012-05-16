Clear-Com HelixNet partyline intercom delivers high channel density, user capacity

Clear-Com introduced the HelixNet Partyline Intercom System, a networked partyline intercom system, at the 2012 NAB Show.

The initial release consists of the HMS-4X main station, HBP-2X HelixNet beltpack, HLI-2W2 two-wire interface module and the HLI-4W2 four-wire interface module. The system will begin shipping in June.

HelixNet Partyline offers the audio clarity of digitized Clear-Com sound, central administration of the entire system from the main station, single and flexible cable options, and the ability to leverage an existing cable infrastructure.

The HMS-4X HelixNet main station and interface module offer:

• High channel density and high user capacity. The 1RU HMS-4X HelixNet main station fits into any standard 19in rack and can provide power and four channels of audio to support up to 20 digital beltpacks.

• No hum. No buzz.

• Intuitive user operations via system settings and menus that are quickly accessible. Firmware maintenance and upgrades can be achieved easily via USB ports.

• Connectivity with existing analog intercom systems and audio devices.