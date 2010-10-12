QVC ITALY SELECTS CLEAR-COM ECLIPSE AND LOGIC MAESTRO FOR NEW STUDIO

Latest Branch of Shopping Network Sought Management of Complex Communications Scheme

MILAN, ITALY, OCTOBER 12, 2010 ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems, proudly announces that QVC Italy, the latest branch of the popular shopping network, has selected the Eclipse-Median digital matrix intercom with the Logic Maestro software add-on module for its new facility, which officially launched in late September. QVC Italy called in the Clear-Com equipment for help managing a complex communications chain spanning the new space’s six studio floors and two control rooms.

The Clear-Com Logic Maestro software in the Eclipse-Median offers QVC Italy an easy, efficient way of programming communications critical to maintaining live, round-the-clock operations. The facility’s production workflow is centred on the two control rooms, the studios and eight radio microphone transmitter/IEM receiver channels for hosts presenting products during broadcasts. When one control room is live, the other is designated as in “rehearsal,” with the studios and presenter channels given matching designations. Logic Maestro then automates the task of generating “live” and “rehearsal” states for each presenter channel, along with managing audio routing to the studios.

“It is critically important that the behind-the-scenes production at QVC Italy proceeds smoothly at all times, with no glitches from capture to transmission,” says Martin Dyster, Audio Applications Manager for TSL, the systems integrator on the project and supplier of the Clear-Com systems. “Any miscommunication resulting in the incorrect designation of a presenter channel to a live studio or control room could lead to a transmission loss, which in this environment could have an effect on revenue. By utilizing the Logic Maestro module within Eclipse-Median, staff members can essentially automate these types of communications, taking much of the guesswork out of the process, and ensuring virtually no errors.���

At QVC Italy, Logic Maestro has been demonstrating its smarts. Working closely with TSL’s TallyMan tally system, the software “reads” when the Tallyman signifies which control room is live and then routes the correct mix/minus to each presenter, using the same information to manage which panels can key to talk to which presenter. For added flexibility, QVC Italy has outfitted its new facility with 16 Clear-Com FreeSpeak digital wireless intercom beltpacks, seamlessly connected to the Eclipse-Median via the EQue Interface Card, allowing staff members to communicate from virtually anywhere in the building.

“We developed the Logic Maestro module with the communications needs of broadcasters like QVC Italy in mind, so we are gratified that it has chosen to employ the software, along with our Eclipse and FreeSpeak solutions, for its communications needs,” says Karlie Miles, Director of EMEA Sales, Clear-Com. “In today’s competitive broadcast marketplace, everyone is tasked with doing more with less. Logic Maestro helps broadcasters automate the communications tasks that they deal with on a daily basis, taking that much stress out of the entire process.”

Clear-Com’s Eclipse digital matrix intercom family provides a flexible and scalable foundation for point-to-point and group multi-connections, offering as many as 3,120 user connections on a networked system platform. Logic Maestro is an add-on software module for the Eclipse Configuration Software (ECS) that gives users access to a powerful graphical object-oriented control logic tool, ideal for rapid programming customization and simulation.

The FreeSpeak digital wireless system operates license-free in the 1.8 – 1.9 GHz frequency band, with a base station supporting up to 20 beltpacks. Key features include full-duplex digital point-to-point communications, easy linking to existing party-line channels and the ability to create custom groups.

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com®, an HME company, is the global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems for professional productions. Since 1968, Clear-Com developed and marketed a comprehensive range of analog, digital and IP-based wired and wireless intercom technologies for party-line and point-to-point communications. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communication solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. HME’s comprehensive line of wireless intercoms – including the award winning PRO850 UHF and DX Series Digital Intercoms – are designed with the user in mind. In addition to pioneering the first wireless intercom for the pro audio industry, HME was the first to develop the wireless headset system for the drive-thru quick service restaurant market. More information can be found at www.hme.com.