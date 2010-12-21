FxFactory Development Partner PHYX Inc. Raises the VFX Bar with New Plug-in for Final Cut Studio and After Effects

The image processing power and visual effects creation capabilities of PHYX Stylist elevate the results of any video project

Boston, MA -- Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, announced that development partner PHYX Inc. has released PHYX Stylist for the FxFactory® platform. PHYX Stylist is a brand new collection of generators and filters designed to work inside Adobe® After Effects®, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion®, and Apple Final Cut® Express applications.

PHYX Stylist’s range of image processing tools provide artists with the ability to quickly and easily replicate the looks of various optical systems, generate realistic fog with control over detail, and produce shimmering stars, highlights and illuminations. PHYX Stylist also enables users to re-light actors and remove unwanted haze from footage.

“PHYX Stylist reboots essential photographic looks, pushing beyond the boundaries of physical tools and filters to deliver unprecedented speed and power,” says Justin Bendo, President and CEO, PHYX Inc. “FxFactory has been the ideal platform for bringing our tools to Final Cut, Motion, and After Effects users. We are excited for the PHYX Stylist release, and we thank Noise Industries for their continued support.”

“The visual capabilities of PHYX plug-ins amaze me – and PHYX Stylist is no different. The easy-to-use image generators and overlays will enhance any professional’s video footage with just the click of the mouse,” comments Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “The previous PHYX plug-in releases generated rave reviews, and we are sure that this release will do the same.”

PHYX Stylist Highlights:

PHYX Stylist includes five distinct filters and generators to add unique effects and enhance the image-quality of any professional shot. Highlights include:

● Cathode Ray: Simulates night vision, old or damaged televisions, electronic microscopes/telescopes/rifle scopes, smart-bomb videos and more. Powerful optical, scan line, and noise tools also provide users with added flexibility.

● Fog Generator: Goes above and beyond simply “graying” images by simulating moving, breathing fog with control over detail, density, and image diffusion. It also contains depth channel control for heightened realism.

● Haze Removal: Removes grayish casts to reveal clarity and color. Also includes a ‘warming’ filter to convert 3400 Kelvin to below 3200 Kelvin, all while increasing density.

● Skin Light: Gives users the power to ‘bounce’ light onto talent’s skin, with control over the reflector’s color and amount of reflectivity.

● Sparkler Star: Generates sparkles/stars on highlights. Users can control the size, color, and intensity of sparkles/stars.

Availability and Pricing of PHYX Stylist

Until January 31, 2011, users can purchase PHYX Stylist for an introductory price of $99 USD (regularly priced at $199 USD). Visit: http://www.phyxware.com/NI_Stylist.html.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express users can also sample hundreds of other FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version of FxFactory from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About PHYX Inc.

PHYX Incorporated is a privately held U.S. corporation. Its principles have been developing custom tools for Visual Effects since 2002. In 2007, Phyx Inc. brought its first collection of tools to the public.

PHYX Inc. continues to create its visual effects tools with the involvement and guidance of professionals from Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), WETA Digital, Digital Domain, Sony Imageworks, Pixar, and other studios. To learn more, please visit: http://www.phyxware.com.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Its products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com/.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com