ESPN to air more 3-D Masters coverage

ESPN will expand its live coverage of the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club with 10 hours additional of programming on the ESPN 3D network. This includes two hours from all four rounds of tournament. ESPN has televised the Par 3 Contest and first and second rounds of the Masters Tournament since 2008.

ESPN 3D’s live Masters telecasts begin with the Par 3 Contest April 6. Last April, the Masters became one of the first major sporting events produced and broadcast in live 3-D internationally on TV and the Internet.

ESPN 3D was launched in June 2010 and expanded to a 24-hour network in January. It is currently available to approximately 62.5 million households in the United States and has carriage agreements with AT&T U-Verse, Comcast, DirecTV and Time Warner Cable. It will launch later this year on Verizon’s FiOS TV.