Fairlight Appoints Rachel Verity

Fairlight is delighted to announce the appointment of Rachel Verity, who has joined the company as its new Financial Controller.

Rachel is a highly experienced finance professional with a double degree in Accounting/Finance and Economics and a postgraduate Diploma in Corporate Governance. Prior to joining Fairlight, she spent 17 years with GEA Colby, a large international technology business with a strong focus on product development.

Tino Fibaek, Fairlight’s general manager, comments: “Fairlight has made some significant management changes in recent months to focus on bringing its next generation of products to the market and growing the business. We have a powerful and compelling range of new products that have immense market potential. Having someone of Rachel’s calibre on the team will significantly assist our expansion plans and will ensure we have a solid financial foundation going forward.”

Rachel will be based at Fairlight’s headquarters in Sydney. She can be contacted on +61299751777 and rachel@fairlightau.com

About Fairlight:

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia Fairlight designs and manufactures media production systems powered by the company’s groundbreaking CC-1 FPGA digital processing engine. The Fairlight product range includes Constellation, Xynergi and the new Pyxis MT, all of which feature in the world’s leading broadcasters, commercial post facilities, music studios and film production studios. Fairlight has a rich tradition of innovation and development and is at the forefront of green computing technology.