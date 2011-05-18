Blackmagic Design's ATEM Television Studio Wins BCPVA Video Innovation Award

Blackmagic Design today announced that ATEM Television Studio is the recipient of a BCPVA Video Innovation Award, presented by the British Columbia Professional Videographers Association at the 2011 NAB Show.

The British Columbia Videographers Association is Canada's largest non-profit professional video association. The BCPVA Video Innovation Award was awarded to companies that have released revolutionary new products for corporate and event video producers. Award recipients are judged according to the features, performance, innovation, uniqueness and value offered by their new product.

"The Blackmagic Design ATEM Television Studio is a game-changer in the video production switcher market," said Shawn Lam, BCPVA delegate and former president. "This powerful 6 input HDMI and HD to SDI switcher has the value proposition of a switcher costing thousands more, which is impressive considering its price of less than a thousand dollars."

"It is an honor to win the BCPVA award. ATEM Television Studio is an amazing switcher that's broadcast quality, and with it's HDMI connections, H.264 encoding, and affordable price, it's going to help so many new people experience the excitement of live production for the first time. These new HD consumer cameras are amazing quality, and look great, and then as the customers grow, they can start plugging in higher end SDI cameras for greater cable distances and quality," said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. "Then within minutes of an event being complete, the H.264 files can be online for the world to see. It's an amazing solution!"

About ATEM Television Studio

ATEM Television Studio is a new live production switcher that combines a professional switcher with a broadcast quality H.264 encoder so customers can perform live multi-camera production and real time broadcast encoding for the Internet all in one product for $995.

ATEM Television Studio includes six inputs with both broadcast SDI and consumer HDMI inputs for cameras and computers, as well as two program SDI/HD-SDI outputs and one program HDMI output. ATEM Television Studio also comes with a software based control panel for Mac OS X or Windows, and is compatible with the ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel.

ATEM Television Studio includes features needed for a true professional switcher, including upstream chroma keyer, auto re-sync on all inputs, Black Burst and HD-Tri-Sync Genlock input, unbalanced AES/EBU input, two media player frame-stores, downstream keyers, full transitions, fade to black, Multi View monitoring, USB 2 for capture of H.264 full HD files and ethernet connection for control panel connection, all in a 2.5 inch thick one rack unit size for easy portability. For more information about ATEM Television Studio, please check www.blackmagic-design.com/products/atemtelevisionstudio

Press Photography

Product photos of the ATEM Television Studio, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/images

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world's highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design's DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company's DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com