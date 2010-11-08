TV8 ON AIR WITH OCTOPUS6

OCTOPUS Newsroom part of the most important investment in Turkish private TV sector in 2010

Prague, Czech Republic – November 8th, 2010 – TV8, Turkish private television channel broadcasting from Istanbul, started its news production with OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system. The Turkish infotainment channel decided to replace its previous newsroom infrastructure components including its initial NRCS to bring their newsroom up to date.

After a thorough comparison of available systems offering various levels of quality and prices, TV8 selected OCTOPUS6 for its unique combination of latest technologies and high reliability.

'TV8 is a very important project for us from both business and strategic point of view. It is a great result of our long term partnership with Avkom, system integrator in Turkey. We hope that after 2 successful projects in Turkey in 2010, we can look forward to more to come,' said Gabriel Janko, Area Sales & Project Manager at OCTOPUS Newsroom.

'We chose OCTOPUS6 for TV8 for a number of reasons. Above all, the functionality we saw on exhibitions was very satisfying. We like the web type workflow, multilanguage and multiplatform support and pricing policy without yearly fees. In addition, references from the industry were very positive and it was compatible to our automation choice,' commented Abullah Sen, Project Coordinator at Avkom.

Advanced technology of TV8 channel was put together with the world’s most innovative system components from different suppliers; OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system, Autoscript teleprompters, Aveco automation and Vizrt graphics. Systems are integrated through the MOS and CII protocols. This multi-vendor conception enabled finding a solution that fulfills TV8 broadcast needs most.

About TV8

TV8 is a private Turkish television channel which was founded in 1999 in Istanbul, Turkey. It broadcasts local as well as world news, entertainment, sport and culture nationally and abroad in Europe, Russia and India in Turkish language. It has become one of the most well known and watched media in Turkey and in areas with Turkish communities.

About OCTOPUS Newsroom

OCTOPUS Newsroom is the world leader in providing platform independent newsroom computer systems in the TV broadcast industry with a history of more than 10 years of excellence. OCTOPUS6 is the latest version of its primary product, a multi-platform newsroom computer solution running on Windows, Mac OS X or Linux. OCTOPUS6 has an installation-free client, centralised updates and a straightforward user interface, while implementing all the features necessary for effective and efficient day-to-day newsroom operations. OCTOPUS system has been successfully installed into more than 80 channels including broadcasters such as Al Jazeera English - Worldwide, Euronews in France, Fox Turkey and AAJ TAK in India.

