Blackmagic Design Announces UltraStudio 3D with Thunderbolt™ Technology

NAB 2011, Las Vegas, USA - April 11, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced UltraStudio 3D, a compact and portable capture and playback device based on the all-new Thunderbolt™ technology developed by Intel® and brought to market with collaboration from Apple®. UltraStudio 3D features full resolution dual stream 3D support, 12 bit hardware architecture, dual link 3 Gb/s SDI, support for up to 1080p60 in SDI and component analog and HDMI 1.4a connections, as well as full SD, HD and 2K support, for only US$995.

The new Thunderbolt™ technology enables UltraStudio 3D to offer Dual Link 3 Gb/s SDI, HDMI 1.4a and analog component/s-video/composite, as well as balanced analog and AES/EBU digital audio capture and playback. UltraStudio 3D is perfect for 3D workflow as it features both interleaved/side by side and dual stream capture and playback. Interleaved 3D allows the left and right eye to be interleaved as fields into a single video connection and file, so customers can edit using current editing software.

Dual steam 3D allows customers to use the UltraStudio 3D dual link SDI connections to capture and playback two streams, one for the left eye and one for the right eye. The two streams are recorded into two separate media files. Dual stream 3D is higher quality because each eye is full resolution video, but dual stream is less compatible with current editing software. To solve this problem, Blackmagic Design's Media Express has been upgraded to handle both interleaved and dual stream 3D for capture and playback of 3D media for a complete 3D solution.

With SDI, HDMI and analog video capture and playback, combined with balanced analog and AES/EBU digital audio, UltraStudio 3D lets customers connect to all decks, cameras and monitors! UltraStudio 3D instantly switches between SD, HD and 2K, so is the ideal solution for all post production and broadcast users when working on design, editing, paint and effects tasks.

UltraStudio 3D is also based on a new internal hardware design with support for 12 bit SDI video and full support for video rates up to 1080p60 via SDI, HDMI and analog component. Thunderbolt™ technology easily handles this quality, and allows high end post production quality and features in a portable design.

"We are excited to support the new Thunderbolt™ technology with UltraStudio 3D. Now there is an all in one solution to allow everyone to have access to the highest quality 3D workflows", said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. "UltraStudio 3D is the best way to get advanced 3D, 4:4:4 and 2K capture and playback, combined with conventional SD and HD at a price everyone can afford."

UltraStudio 3D Key Features

3G SDI (3 Gb/s SDI) in and out, supports SD, HD up to 1080p60 and 2K.

SDI inputs include full SDI re-clocking for capture from poor quality SDI sources.

HDMI 1.4 in and out, supports SD and HD formats up to 1080p60 and frame packing 3D.

Component analog in and out.

Component analog switches to s-video and composite.

2 channel balanced analog audio in and out.

2 channel AES/EBU unbalanced audio in and out.

Genlock/tri-sync input.

Sony™ compatible RS-422 deck control.

Supports uncompressed 8, 10 and 12 bit and compressed video capture and playback.

Capture/playback of side by side, line by line, top and bottom and frame packing 3D via HDMI.

Capture/playback of side by side, line by line, top and bottom and dual stream 3D via SDI.

Includes hardware SD and HD keying.

Compatible with Mac OS X computers with Thunderbolt™.

Supports Final Cut Studio, Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve and more.

Includes free developer SDK.

Includes free Media Express capture and playback software.

Availability and Price

UltraStudio 3D with will be available in July for US$995 from Blackmagic Design resellers.

