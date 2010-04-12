RTS Intercom Systems Announces Strategic alliance with IntraCom

Leading intercom manufacturer RTS has announced the formation of a strategic alliance with IntraCom Systems, developers of voice communications systems for mission critical markets.

IntraCom’s core product is VCOM™, the leading IP software matrix intercom system for professional communications, which runs on standard computer and network infrastructure and is based on a client/server architecture. RTS has partnered with IntraCom to develop a platform that intelligently marries each company’s intercom systems, offering the market unprecedented interoperability, flexibility and value.

“This strategic alliance will bring together the latest and most advanced professional level IP intercom product with RTS – the long-acknowledged leader in hardware communications systems,” comments Dave Brand, Chief Development Officer and Co-founder of IntraCom. “We are pleased to partner with RTS to bring unprecedented value to the multiple market segments we both serve. The use of industry-standard audio, data and VoIP hardware and software protocols will allow a level of user-friendly external system interfacing that has not been previously available.”

www.rtsintercoms.com

www.intracomsystem.com