Cameron reaches depths of Mariana Trench in Deepsea Challenger

Filmmaker James Cameron arrived at the Mariana Trench, the deepest point of all of the Earth's oceans, on March 26 in the distinctive lime-green submarine Deepsea Challenger, which was kitted out with no fewer than 30 Atomos Samurai field recorders.

Deepsea Challenge is a joint scientific expedition by James Cameron, National Geographic and Rolex to conduct deep-ocean research and exploration. Cameron is now the only individual ever to complete the dive in a single-manned vehicle and the first since 1960 to reach the bottom of the world in a manned submersible.

Cameron spent about three hours at the deepest point in the Mariana Trench, Challenger Deep, some 200 miles southwest of Guam, photographing and attempting to collect samples from the deep for research.

“James needed to control all the recording and playback functions in a very confined space in the submersible,” said Jeromy Young, CEO and founder of Atomos. “So we specially modified our operating system, AtomOS, so that all Samurai functions could be initiated simultaneously from one computer.” The Samurai was chosen because it is both compact and rugged.

See Atomos at 2012 NAB Show booth C6647.