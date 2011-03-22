Ikegami Announces New NAB 2011 Products

LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER, BOOTH C-5108, APRIL 11-14, 2011 – New and improved HD cameras for a variety of different production applications and a full line of new and established HD flat-panel LCD monitors and viewfinders in various sizes are among the many highlights of the NAB 2011 exhibit by Ikegami Electronics (U.S.A.), Inc., the world-leading manufacturer of advanced HD television cameras and production equipment for TV broadcasters, networks, and all other professional HD content creators. Established products on display will also include the tapeless, workflow-efficient GFCAM™ HD/SD ENG Flash memory camcorder, multi-format HD mega-pixel CMOS cameras, and HD cameras and equipment designed for the production of stereoscopic 3-D programming.

“Demand for HD content is ever-growing, and it impacts every production segment, from major sports to ENG, from TV studio productions to digital filmmaking,” observes Alan Keil, VP and Director of Engineering for Ikegami. “Ikegami is addressing all of these markets with new, technologically advanced, competitively priced HD cameras – including the new HDK-97A 3G-SDI 1080/60p HD studio camera – and a wide array of high-resolution, full-featured space-saving HD flat-panel LCD monitors in a broad range of sizes. Whether it’s a low-light HD POV camera, or a greater than ten-times-speed Super Slow-Mo HD sports camera, Ikegami is applying the world’s most advanced imaging technologies to provide the image-capture solutions the industry wants most.”

Extended Line Up of Ikegami Designed-and-Built LCD Monitors

“Ikegami’s product line of high-quality affordable HD flat-panel LCD monitors will be featured in a prominent display in our exhibit,” Keil adds. “Ikegami’s ‘50’ series monitors are Grade-One displays that provide generous features such as wide critical viewing angles, built-in vector and waveform displays, and full 1920 x 1080 resolution that – combined with competitive

pricing – make them a great choice for HD production professionals in every market segment.”

Ikegami’s space-saving and affordable HD flat-panel LCD monitors range from the new HLM-907WR nine-inch monitor (with added resolution for digital cinematography/critical focus applications) to the cost effective HLM-904WR and HLM-1704WR multi-format 9- and 17-inch models, to the “50” Series multi-format HD monitors referenced above. Ikegami “50” Series multi-format HD monitors include the HLM-3250W (32-inch), HLM-2450W (24-inch), and HLM-1750WR (17-inch) models, all of which feature accurate color and gamma reproduction, embedded audio-level metering, time code reader display, and optional 3G-SDI inputs. No matter what the application – mobile sports-production truck, edit suite, or ENG news van – Ikegami has a competitively priced, full-featured HD flat-panel LCD monitor to meet the needs of broadcast TV and professional video applications. Rounding out the Company’s generous array of HD flat-panel LCD monitors will be a prototype demonstration of an FED (Field Emission Display) monitor, which offers a glimpse into the future of this essential and ever-advancing product category.

A new VFL-200 portable 2-inch color LCD viewfinder will also debut at NAB 2011, giving portable camera operators the same color recognition benefits that studio camera operators have enjoyed over the past several years.

Major New HD Camera Introductions

Leading off Ikegami’s NAB 2011 exhibit is its new top-of-the-line 3G-SDI 1080/60p HD studio camera, the HDK-97A (or “Unicam HD”). This 16-bit portable companion-camera (a system-expanded “hard” camera version will be forthcoming) employs new AIT CCD imagers and an all-new digital video processing system for superior picture detail and accurate rendition of color gradations. Delivering a choice of 1080/60p 4:2:2 or 1080/60i 4:4:4 color sampling, the new high bit-depth HDK-97A is designed for traditional-style multi-camera production applications. A docking-style camera, the new HDK-97A also features a 3G fiber-transmission system from the camera head to its (also new) CCU. Transmission options include an HD-SDI QTV signal for teleprompter (or vanity/program monitor) use and an HD-SDI “trunk channel,” which allows for connection of a second camera that doesn’t have its own built-in fiber transmission system (such as a POV camera, including one paired with the HDK-97A in a stereoscopic 3-D application).

Other Ikegami 1080/60p products exhibited will include the HDL-50DL POV camera and the HDK-77EC HD camera with optional dual-processor, as well as the “50” Series HLM-2450W, and HLM-1750WR HD flat-panel LCD monitors with optional 3G-SDI inputs.

The advantages of 16-bit digital processing are also seen in Ikegami’s new HDK-79EXIIIa HD studio and field camera, which provides improved gradation for a superior transfer characteristic, and accurate color reproduction, particularly in dark image areas. Configurable for either portable use or as a “hard” field/studio camera, the HDK-79EXIIIa employs three 2/3-inch, 2.3 mega-pixel 1920 by 1080 AIT CCD imaging sensors. Multi-format output is available by adding an option board to the CCU.

Ikegami also addresses HD cinema production with the introduction of the new Four-Thirds GFCAM™. Based on the workflow-efficient tapeless GFCAM™ HD Flash camcorder, the new camera is equipped with a 4/3-inch optical format Aptina 4K CMOS sensor for high resolution digital filmmaking. Providing excellent MTF both horizontally and vertically with over-sampling and 24p/25p/30p native recording, the camera uses lower-cost 64/128 GB Flash media that employs MLC (Multi Level Cell) technology with 10,000 times rewrite capacity. The new Four-Thirds GFCAM™ is designed to accept large format PL-Mount lenses for film-style high-aperture, shallow depth-of-focus cinematography.

The Ikegami GFCam™ model HDS-V10 HD camcorder for ENG continues in popularity, and will also be prominently exhibited at NAB 2011. Using MPEG-2 compression and the MXF file format for an open-codec HD/SD recording architecture compatible with a large number of leading editing systems, the GFCam™ is part of the GFSeries product line for ENG and other workflow-efficient, tapeless HD production applications. Ikegami’s innovation in tapeless camcorders goes back to its co-development of the industry’s first such camera, which was shown at NAB 1995. In January 2011, Ikegami shared a NATAS Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award for this singular achievement. Ikegami’s long history in tapeless acquisition ensures superior technological performance, whether for digital cinematography, ENG, or other applications.

Yet another major Ikegami new-camera introduction at NAB 2011 is the HiMotion2 Super Slow-Mo HD camera, a cooperative development with NAC Image Technology, a world leader in the development and production of advanced imaging and motion-analysis systems. Designed to meet specialized HD super slow-motion production applications, the HiMotion2 system features a unique three-CMOS sensor camera head with built-in memory, delivering greater than ten-times-speed (“10x”) for thrilling super-slow-motion playback of HD sports action. This dual format 1080i/720p camera features parallel live and replay feeds for use as both a “traditional” portable/field HD camera and Super Slow-Mo (or “X-MO”) camera that can work side-by-side with other Ikegami HD cameras on sports trucks to deliver the visuals today’s HD sports viewers demand.

Also for HD sports applications, as well as POV camera traffic-and-weather applications is yet another innovative Ikegami HD camera for NAB 2011: the HDL-45E “box”-style camera. This three-CCD 1080i camera features Ikegami’s revolutionary new AVC (Automatic Video Level Control) and ATW (Auto Tracing White) image-processing features for advanced automatic camera control for low- and high-light outdoor image-capture environments. This sophisticated Ikegami AVC and ATW digital signal-processing technology controls the gain, shutter, and white balance of the HDL-45E to compensate for light level and color temperature changes. Digital extender, column adding, and frame-accumulation features provide enhanced detail, imaging sensitivity, and low-light performance benefits. The HDL-45E also includes image-flip capability (as does the Ikegami HDL-51 multi-format POV camera) for use in 3-D rigs.

Other Ikegami equipment designed for the production of stereoscopic 3-D programming will include a new 3D option for the OCP-200 network-control panel. This option enables 3D users to assign one OCP 200 to two cameras (for left- and right-eye stereoscopic views). Front panel switches are used to select one camera for fine adjustment and camera matching, and then select both in parallel for actual camera operation to facilitate 3D production.

Established HD camera models at Ikegami’s NAB 2011 exhibit include the HDK-79EC native multi-format HD CMOS portable field camera for use with fiber or triax camera cable, the HDK-77EC a cost-effective native multi-format CMOS solution to meet the demands of an increasingly varied HD market needing both 1080i and 720p HD, and the affordable HDK-77EX full-digital portable 1080i HD camera, which provides superb CCD imaging, compact size, low weight, and an integrated SMPTE fiber cable adaptor for convenient use in the studio or field.

Compact HD/SD Production Switchers

Engineered to serve the needs of mobile HD production vehicles and other broadcast-grade HD control environments where space and efficiency are priorities, are Ikegami’s HSS-200 and HSS-300 digital multi-format compact HD/SD production switchers. On display at NAB 2011, the HSS-200 and HSS-300 are advanced, ergonomically convenient HD/SD switchers providing a generous array of sophisticated digital features for a wide range of production needs.

The HSS-200 digital multi-format compact HD/SD production switcher is a compact 16-input, 6-output, two M/E (mix/effects bus) low-power consumption switcher that is optimized for such live-video production applications as “flight packs” or small mobile vans. The HSS-200 features a four-keyer configuration, a programmable effects capability, and an 8.4-inch LCD touch-screen for set-up.

Ikegami’s HSS-300 digital multi-format compact HD/SD production switcher is designed for high-end broadcast applications. It is available in a one- or two-M/E configuration with a choice of 24, 16, or 8 inputs and 12 or 8 outputs. The HSS-300 features a compact three-RU electronic frame, and the switcher can be used with an optional RAM recorder and external 3D digital video effects device. As an option, up to two channels of 3D digital video effects or simple 2D effects per M/E is available (basic effects can be done without an external DFE).

See Ikegami’s entire industry-leading product line during NAB 2011 at Booth No. C-5108 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 11 to 14.

Ikegami Electronics (U.S.A.), Inc. is a leading supplier of professional broadcasting products in the Western Hemisphere. With U.S. offices in New Jersey, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, and Ohio, the Ikegami name is recognized worldwide for its state-of-the-art television cameras and closed-circuit TV equipment. Ikegami’s universal High Definition TV cameras have been widely accepted by the broadcast industry as it continues the transition to the High Definition Television Format.

Ikegami—“Tapeless Wireless Seamless”

For more information and the location of the Regional Office nearest you, call Ikegami's Maywood NJ headquarters at 201-368-9171 or visit www.Ikegami.com.

