Cost-Effective Matrox Products are Everywhere in Broadcast

Matrox provides a variety of tools that help local and regional broadcasters deliver compelling HD news, weather, and sports content to their viewers very cost effectively. Matrox MXO2 I/O devices and the Matrox Mojito MAX card provide broadcast-quality input, output, and monitoring for Adobe, Apple, and Avid video editing applications. The Matrox MXO2 devices are still the only solutions that connect anywhere, Mac and PC, via Thunderbolt, PCIe, or ExpressCard/34 – with the same versatile unit. Field journalists appreciate the rugged, reliable, fanless design with all the audio connections right on the box. Some models are even battery powered. MXO2 devices are ideal for use in studios, in OB vans, and on set. Along with the new Matrox Mojito MAX card, they are also the only I/O solutions on the market that let you deliver H.264 files up to five times faster than software alone without sacrificing quality. MAX provides the ideal way to get H.264 files back from the field fast.

Matrox Convert DVI scan converters help you easily and economically enhance stories with computer content from Mac and PC computers, iPads, and iPhones. These products are ideal for creating broadcast video from computer applications such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, FaceTime, media players, presentation software, and web browsers.