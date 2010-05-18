VSN celebrates its First Sessions for Spanish Partners

The event, highly valued by dealers, took place last 11-12th May in Barcelona.

The goal of these meetings, gathering integrators from different Spanish cities, was to present the company's latest developments at the corporate, commercial and technical levels. During the sessions, they went over the latest VSN developments for Mac, the advanced graphics system vsncg+ and the latest versions of the scheduling, traffic and management solution vsncreaTV. They also showed the latest novelties in their content distribution and contribution tool vsnIPTransfer and the new UMP links optimization protocol, an important R&D project in which the company is currently involved.

A workshop was held on different case studies on important international installations; and the new Support and Renewal plans for the update and enhancement of VSN equipment at an affordable price were also presented. The company has recently launched its new vsnOneTV models, an affordable ingest, playout and graphics system on Dell platforms, which were also shown during these sessions.

The first Sessions for VSN Partners, which included a dinner show and overnight at the new La Mola Hotel and Conference Centre in Terrassa, were highly valued by the dealers. "This meeting with our integrators is a crucial part in our strategy to boost the channel. If our partners grow our business grows with them, that's pretty straightforward, and that's why we want to provide them with the best support", explained Jordi Utiel, VSN President.