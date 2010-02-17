PPC® Announces AllTight® Line of High-Quality Compression Connectors for 50-ohm Corrugated and Smooth Wall Feeders

Industry-First Devices Feature Compression Technology, One-Piece Construction to Prevent Moisture Ingress and Ensure High Performance

BARCELONA — Feb. 16, 2010 —

At the 2010 Mobile World Congress today, PPC® introduced its AllTight® line of high-quality compression connectors for 50-ohm corrugated and smooth wall feeders. Featuring a unique compression technology for securely fastening onto transmission cables, the AllTight line dramatically enhances data rates, reduces dropped calls and connector-related service visits, and lowers operational costs for wireless carriers.

PPC's AllTight connectors compress on three surfaces: the outer conductor, the back of the jacket, and on the center conductor. This creates 100 percent waterproof sealing, thereby reducing downtime and maintenance over a cell site's entire lifecycle. The AllTight connectors feature industry-high pull strength of up to several kN, ensuring the devices will stay firmly in place. Additionally, the connectors offer two times pin strength for superior RF signal performance. A solid, one-piece construction provides an easy, one-minute installation. And, with no assembly required, the potential for loose or lost parts and human error is significantly reduced.

"As data rates continue to increase in wireless networks, even the minutest issue with a connector can lead to a service call. Considering there are usually six to 36 lines running to the antenna at a cell site, with each line featuring several connectors, the potential for dropped calls or downtime is very high," said Shawn Chawgo, director of product management and engineering at PPC. "To help wireless carriers reliably deliver the latest technologies to their customers, our AllTight line is the industry's first to utilize compression technology. These connectors solve several issues inherent in other multi-piece solutions, such as compromised performance due to poor contact with the conductor, moisture ingress, and craft errors."

The company will hold a press conference during Mobile World Congress at its 18-wheel Mobile Training Experience located outside the main convention center entrance at Avenue AV08 on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 1:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

More details about the AllTight connector are available at www.ppc-online.com/wireless. Additional information about PPC and the company's other products is available at www.ppc-online.com.

