Somoy TV selects Enterprise sQ for new 24 hour TV news channel

New Bangladeshi private broadcaster chooses Quantel for speed and ease of use

Somoy TV, the new Bangladeshi private broadcaster, has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ server based production system to power its 24 hour news service. Installation is underway and Somoy TV expects to launch in February 2011. Systems Integration is being carried out by Airtel Ltd, with Quantel's regional reseller and support partner Shaf Broadcast carrying out the installation of the Enterprise sQ system and providing support.

"News is all about giving viewers up to the moment information attractively presented; our new Quantel system will allow us to do just that," said Somoy TV Managing Director, Ahmed Jobaer.

The Enterprise sQ system has 700 hours of storage and supports 16 sQ View and sQ Cut journalist editors which run as windows inside the station's ENPS newsroom computer desktops. In addition there are six sQ Edit craft editing seats, while effects editing will be handled by six Final Cut Pro systems which are fully integrated into the Quantel workflow. sQ Load provides file ingest facilities, and ingest and playout automation from Omnibus completes the system.