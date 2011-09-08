RadiantGrid Highlights Support of FIMS Open Standard at IBC 2011

Platform Supports Emerging File Standard

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 8, 2011 — RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and New Media Automation service platforms, will be highlighting its support of emerging open integration standards within broadcast and media production environments at IBC 2011 (Stand 8.D29). This support is built around a continued commitment by RadiantGrid to ensure customers of multiple options for ease of integration with their local and enterprise media workflow environments. As part of this support, RadiantGrid has joined other industry leaders in embracing the new Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) and European Broadcasting Union (EBU)-coordinated FIMS (Framework for Interoperability of Media Services) initiatives.

FIMS is being spearheaded by AMWA and EBU. The two organizations have formed a joint task force to develop standard interfaces between components and systems within a broadcast workflow environment. The goal is to simplify the relationship between disparate systems so that companies are not forced to devote limited resources in the development of custom adapters to integrate components from different vendors.

“Previously, a company would have to embrace each vendor’s unique integration requirements and this proved to be a daunting task — one that many organizations could simply not afford. With FIMS, we are leveling the playing field for vendors and customers to have a simple, agreed upon framework for integration,” says Brad Gilmer executive director of AMWA.

Attendees can learn more about FIMS at this year’s IBC at the EBU Village near the IBC conference center (IBC Stand 10.F20). Live demonstrations of FIMS will show typical media services: capture, transfer and transcode; exchanging media files wrapped in the OP1a MXF versioning format. Handling the transcoding for the FIMS presentations will be RadiantGrid’s New Media Automation Platform.

About RadiantGrid Technologies:

RadiantGrid Technologies is an independent software vendor which develops and markets the RadiantGrid Platform – a leading-edge media workflow services platform targeting Broadcast & Cable Operators, Content Owners, Advertising Vendors, Digital Cinema Companies, and User-Generated Content Portals. The RadiantGrid Platform provides media transformation capabilities including grid-enabled transcoding, multi-format transcoding, multi-track assembly, standards conversion, and closed caption extraction and upconversion, in addition to metadata management, storage management, and media publishing.

For more information about RadiantGrid Technologies, visit www.radiantgrid.com.