ScheduALL to Provide Resource Management & Transmission Solutions for NBC Olympics’ Production of the London Games

SCHEDUALL’S ERM SOFTWARE TO ENABLE NBC WITH SCHEDULING AND MANAGING FEEDS DURING COVERAGE OF THE LONDON OLYMPICS, JULY 27, 2012 – AUGUST 12, 2012

NEW YORK – April 13, 2012 – ScheduALL will again provide comprehensive scheduling and operational management software systems to NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, during its production of the 2012 London Olympic Games from London, England July 27 to August 12, 2012. The announcement was made today by Craig Lau, Vice President, Information Technology, NBC Olympics and Joel Ledlow, CEO of ScheduALL.

NBC Olympics has once again turned to ScheduALL's ERM solution to manage the highly complex, dynamic and fast paced environment of the Games. This will be the fifth straight Olympics for which NBCU has leveraged the expertise of ScheduALL's software and services team to orchestrate the logistics of people, equipment, locations and transmission feeds.

“We are proud be a part of the genius that NBC Olympics brings to this endeavor, and to be consistently recognized for our reliability, innovation and competency for getting it right when it matters most.", said Joel Ledlow, CEO of ScheduALL. “ScheduALL is widely recognized as an industry standard exactly because we perform in the most pressing, mission-critical situations."

Lau said: “ScheduALL is a trusted partner and I am glad they are again part of our 2012 London Olympics operations team. Our relationship with them covers the last four Olympics, and they continue to play a vital role in our ability to provide thousands of hours of coverage over the 17 days. Working with ScheduALL again for the 2012 London Olympic Games was an easy decision.”

Prior to its first ScheduALL implementation for the Athens Olympic Games in 2004, NBC relied on a manual process for managing and scheduling feeds. ScheduALL manages the critical information like video router assignments and satellite uplink scheduling, and automatically passes the information to downstream systems to facilitate on-air coverage for each feed.

About NBC Olympics

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting Olympic coverage across the networks of NBCUniversal. It is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history.

Having produced every Summer Olympics since Seoul in 1988 and every Winter Olympics since Salt Lake City in 2002, the networks of NBCUniversal are synonymous with the Games in the United States. In 2011, NBCUniversal acquired the U.S. media rights on all platforms to the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and the 2020 Summer Olympics. At the conclusion of the 2020 Games, NBCUniversal will have presented 17 total Olympic Games and 11 consecutive, the most for a U.S. media company in both categories.

NBC has won an unprecedented 91 Emmy Awards for its Olympics coverage, as well as a prestigious Peabody Award for its presentation of the Beijing Opening Ceremony in 2008, which USA Today said was “the best overall Olympic experience ever provided by a U.S. network.”

In addition to its unsurpassed heritage and award-winning production, NBCUniversal is known for aggregating large Olympic audiences, as nine of the top 11 most-watched U.S. television events of all time are Olympic Games presented across the networks of NBCUniversal. The Beijing Summer Olympics rank No. 1 with 215 million viewers.

About ScheduALL

ScheduALL is the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) solutions for the broadcast, satellite/transmission, media, and entertainment industries. As a market leader with a 23-year track record of success, ScheduALL is clearly recognized as the partner of choice for operational management solutions with over 1,200 installations in more than 53 countries. The modular approach and scalable product sets provide a collaborative platform for users across multiple environments. ScheduALL clients include all of the major U.S. broadcast networks BBC, FOX News Network, The Associated Press, Intelsat, SES World Skies, Turner Studios, Mediaset, Technicolor, Deluxe, CBC, ABC Australia, and RTL, WWE, Sky News Arabia, Jazeera, etc.

###