Genelec Research and Development Manager, Dr. Aki V. Mäkivirta, Appointed As a Fellow of the Audio Engineering Society

Genelec is pleased to announce that Dr. Aki V. Mäkivirta, Research and Development Manager at the company, has achieved the distinction of becoming a Fellow of the Audio Engineering Society (AES). The Society’s Fellowship Award is given to a member who has rendered conspicuous service or is recognized as having made a valuable contribution to the advancement in, or dissemination of, knowledge of audio engineering or in the promotion of its application in practice.

“It is a great honor to receive this award,” says Dr. Mäkivirta. “I have worked in audio research for many years, so it is gratifying to have that work recognized by my peers. Over the years we have produced some great products, and I am proud to have played a part in that success.”

Aki V. Mäkivirta was born in 1960 in Tyrvää, Finland. He received Master of Science, Licentiate of Science, and Doctor of Science degrees from Tampere University of Technology in 1985, 1989 and 1992, respectively, and a degree in pedagogy from Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences in 2005.

Dr. Mäkivirta joined the Biomedical Engineering Laboratory at the Research Centre of Finland in 1986. In 1990 he joined Nokia Research Centre to develop advanced digital audio processing methods for television products. He came to Genelec in 1995 to develop the DSP monitoring loudspeaker system concept and products. This product family can be found at http://www.genelec.com/dsp-products/, and the newest additions to this family include 8260A Tri-Amplified DSP Monitoring System and 1238CF Tri-Amplified DSP Monitoring System. As a Technology Manager, he is now responsible for working to create innovative solutions to audio reproduction problems.

Dr. Mäkivirta has published numerous conference papers, journal articles, and book chapters. He holds several patents related to audio technology. He has been teaching graduate and undergraduate courses in technology, including courses in electroacoustics and digital signal processing.

Dr. Mäkivirta has been an AES member since 1994. He has contributed to the activities of the AES in conferences and conventions, and as a member of the Finnish AES Section. He is also an Associate Editor for the Journal of AES.

For more information, please visit www.genelecusa.com.