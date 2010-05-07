Globelynx selects Colt and Nevion’s IP video solution for live TV news distribution between London and The Hague

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, May 6, 2010 – Globelynx, the fixed camera network company enabling real-time live TV interviews direct from the business and financial sectors, has selected Colt to provide news feed distribution over Ethernet between London and The Hague, using technology from Nevion (formerly Network/VPG). The solution enables key analysts and commentators to give regular live television interviews directly at their premises, reducing the need for time-consuming journeys to outside studio facilities.

Due to increasing interest from clients, Globelynx decided to extend its capability to enable longer distance video feeds outside of the UK and into Europe. While its existing circuits use Colt’s standard definition and high definition broadcast services for metropolitan short haul video links, there were clear business benefits in adopting Colt’s next-generation Carrier Ethernet network to provide scalable longer distance video contribution links with MPEG encoding and IP mapping.

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer an international live broadcast TV contribution using the Colt-Nevion solution,” said David FitzGerald, CEO Globelynx. “We’ve been impressed by the quality of the solution that Colt and Nevion have brought together, combining award-winning technology with Colt’s network and IT expertise. Because of this we can now satisfy the growing demand from potential clients in the UK and across continental Europe for our in-house broadcast camera facility.”

Colt’s dedicated Carrier Ethernet network, based on Multi-Service Platform, offered the most reliable and cost effective solution for broadcast video transport, which then terminates at Nevion’s ‘IP mapped’ MPEG-2 compression and decompression equipment. The network connects directly to the Globelynx master control and switch, which is located in central London.

The Globelynx network is used by all UK TV news broadcasters and major broadcasters around the world and carries 400 live TV interviews each month.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

About Globelynx

Founded in 2001, the Globelynx Network provides a self-operated "TVready" solution for companies wanting their key executives and expert analysts interviewed live on UK and global television networks, directly from their offices. Globelynx carries 400 live TV interviews each month featuring executives from a wide range of leading companies including BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Thomson Reuters, The Telegraph, Nomura, Schroders, Daiwa, Rabobank and HSBC. The privately-owned Globelynx Network accounts for 80% of all in-office broadcasting systems in London and is supported by a 24/7 manned MCR and an on line booking system. Recommended by major UK and international business news broadcasters including the BBC, CNN, Sky, ABC, CNBC, Bloomberg, Reuters, Fox News and Al Jazeera, Globelynx has recently expanded into Holland and France. For more information please visit www.globelynx.com.

About Colt

Colt is Europe’s leading information delivery platform, enabling its customers to share, process and store their vital business information. Colt is an established leader in delivering business voice, data and IT managed services to major and mid-sized businesses and wholesale customers. Colt operates a 13-country, 25,000km network which includes metropolitan area networks in 34 major European cities, with direct fiber connections into 16,000 buildings and 19 Colt data centers. Colt is listed on the London Stock Exchange (Colt). Information about Colt and its services can be found at www.colt.net.

