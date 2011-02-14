Harris Corporation Acquires Spot Runner Malibu Media Platform

MELBOURNE, FL/DENVER, February 14, 2011 — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, has acquired the Malibu Media Platform of Spot Runner, Inc. Over the next several months, Harris plans to transition the technology into its broadcast products to simplify and enhance communications and transactions across the advertising buy-sell process -- improving media relationships in commercial buy-sell scenarios.

The Malibu Media platform is an online media exchange that simplifies the business of buying and selling TV advertising. The open, Web-based platform was designed with input from hundreds of cable networks and advertising agencies to enhance the relationships between buyers and sellers, while streamlining the deal-making process.

Malibu enables cable networks, cable providers, satellite providers and stations to reach more buyers, sell more inventory and provide information to buyers across the life of a campaign. For agencies and advertisers, the system provides opportunities to find inventory faster and more efficiently, while offering enhanced strategic insights to clients. Harris also expects that Malibu will enhance advanced advertising processes for digital-out-of-home and advanced advertising models, including VOD and interactive advertising.

“Adding Malibu complements Harris’ media software solutions for managing media and advertising,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “We are continually exploring ways to enhance how advertisers and media companies interact. We are excited about the many ways the Malibu technologies can be used across our broad and unique product portfolio. We believe the longer term benefits it will bring to our clients to be substantial.”

In broadcast communications, Harris offers products, systems and services that provide interoperable workflow solutions for broadcast, cable, satellite and out-of-home networks. The Harris ONE™ solution brings together highly integrated and cost-effective products that enable advanced media workflows for emerging content delivery business models.

