SINGULAR SOFTWARE LIGHTS UP NAB 2010; COLLECTS TWO AWARDS AND BEST OF SHOW NOD FOR VIDEO AUTOMATION APPLICATIONS

Red-hot company returns from NAB 2010 with coveted Black Diamond Award from DV Magazine and Mario Award from TV Technology in tow; listed in EventDV's Winners' Circle

Vancouver, British Columbia – Singular Software, developer of automation applications for post-production, is the recipient of DV Magazine's Best of Show Black Diamond Award, and listed in EventDV's Winners' Circle for its flagship product, PluralEyes. Singular Software is also the recipient of TV Technology's Mario Award for its newest product, DualEyes. Engineers, editors and industry professionals were among the judges awarding Singular Software's accolades and recognitions, which were given out or presented after the National Association of Broadcasters Convention, held this year from April 12-15, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Designed for video professionals and enthusiasts, PluralEyes offers critical workflow automation tools for analyzing media content and automatically synchronizing audio and video clips, including stunning DSLR camera images, without the need for timecode. The recent PluralEyes version 1.1 update includes support for Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Sony® Vegas Pro® and an array of new features for managing multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio productions. Singular Software's latest plug-in innovation, DualEyes, for dual-system audio, is designed as a standalone application for the automatic synchronization of video and audio clips and can be utilized alongside virtually any video editing software for quick and efficient post-production results.

"Since its release and recent update, PluralEyes has created quite the industry buzz, and its new sister plug-in, DualEyes, is quickly catching up," said Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. "Operating under the same advanced technology, both PluralEyes and DualEyes are truly unique offerings within the post-production industry. We were thrilled to highlight the innovative features of both applications at a prestigious event like NAB, and are excited to be the recipient of such coveted awards. I'd like to thank everyone involved at DV Magazine, TV Technology and EventDV for recognizing the continued efforts we invest into developing and enhancing our products."

The DV Magazine Black Diamond Awards (http://bit.ly/9dEWlL) acknowledge a full spectrum of companies that have achieved significant advancements in the art and science of video technology. The Mario Awards (http://bit.ly/d603EU), named after Mario Orazio, a pseudonym for a nameless engineer and renowned technology columnist for TV Technology, were established to recognize 10 specific manufacturers whose products represent significant technical breakthroughs in the industry. EventDV's Winners' Circle (http://bit.ly/bY3l76) is a list of 17 companies, recognized for their product releases during NAB for the event video market. Each year, contributing editor and Los Angeles-area videographer and filmmaker Marc Franklin compiles the list. Singular Software's PluralEyes was described as a "groundbreaking plug-in" in the Winners' Circle's post-production category.

Singular Software also showcased brand new releases in multi-camera and DSLR editing workflow technology at NAB, including support for the latest versions of Adobe® Premiere Pro® CS4 and CS5 and Singular Software Presto™, a plug-in to automate the assembly of presentation video and slides.

For more information about PluralEyes, Singular Software Presto, and DualEyes, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

About PluralEyes

The PluralEyes application dramatically accelerates the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically, without the need for timecode, clappers or other special preparation. Optimized for fast performance on both Mac and PC platforms, PluralEyes supports both Vegas Pro and Final Cut Pro.

About Singular Software Presto

The Singular Software Presto plug-in utilizes sophisticated computer vision and audio synchronization techniques to automate the entire editing process for presentation videos. Users provide video of the presenter, screen, and presentation slides and it automatically synchronizes, arranges and edits for a flawless finish. The resulting video can be used as is, or customized using templates and wizards provided with the product.

About DualEyes

The DualEyes application for dual-system audio utilizes the same high-level technology as its sister product, PluralEyes, to automatically sync video clips to an audio recording. Users simply record audio on a separate recorder while recording video. DualEyes synchronizes and trims the audio to automatically match each video clip in both start time and duration. With DualEyes' technology, all original media files are kept intact and new media files are created for maximum flexibility. Import the video and new audio clips into any video editor and link them up to start the video editing process. Since DualEyes is a standalone application it can be used with any video editing software for easy retrieval of the highest quality audio for any video production.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software, PluralEyes, DualEyes and Singular Software Presto are trademarks of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com

