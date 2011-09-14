WORK Microwave Unveils New-Generation DVB-S/S2 Modulator

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany -- Sept. 8, 2011 -- WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communication equipment, announced today the company's new-generation DVB-S/S2 modulator. The new product design, which introduces multistream technology, transport stream over IP (TSoIP), and a new, powerful user interface, will be on display for visitors to the WORK Microwave IBC2011 stand (4.B63) in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

The new-generation modulator by WORK Microwave with 50-180MHz IF or L-Band output (950-2150MHz) provides high flexibility for uplink station design. The high-speed modulator can be integrated into most standard station configurations and can be used in fixed satellite ground stations as well as in satellite newsgathering (SNG) vehicles, fly-aways, or any other mobile or portable applications.

The product's feature set enables teleport operators and broadcasters to realize significant savings on satellite bandwidth costs while minimizing rack space requirements. First, because it is equipped with multistream technology, the modulator can aggregate up to six transport streams into a single DVB-S2 modulated multistream, enabling significant savings in satellite bandwidth costs. Second, multistream technology also eliminates the need for a separate external combiner, reducing the overall equipment need. Finally, the use of aggregated streams increases the efficiency of the transponder use, while also guaranteeing the integrity of the content.

In addition to the multistream technology, the new-generation modulator from WORK Microwave includes several important new features that are key to the product's flexibility and usability. A new USB port, which can be accessed via the back panel, enables users to make a copy of the parameter settings and clone selected configurations to another device or save them for reference later. TSoIP, in addition to the ASI interface, allows users to take advantage of existing network infrastructure to transport video and data -- a functionality that's becoming increasingly in demand as IP backbones become more robust and stable. Finally, a new, powerful, easy-to-use, and intuitive user interface supports easier access to all the new features introduced with this product update.

The new-generation modulator from WORK Microwave is a highly flexible, all-in-one solution that has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the user. The modulator offers users the option of single or multistream modulation, fixed IF or L-Band outputs, or the choice to include both output modes for manual selection, and the ability to transmit both video and IP data. Additionally, the product is available with an integrated RF up-converter available in S- to Ka-Band.

The new-generation modulator builds on the existing functionalities of WORK Microwave's popular DVB-S/S2 modulator, which is well-known in the satellite industry for its reliability and quality. The new-generation modulator continues to offer users the highest signal integrity and highest transmission throughput at all times, making the modulator suitable for operation in environments with even the most demanding requirements. WORK Microwave is also fully equipped to offer specialized, custom-tailored versions of the product to meet stringent requirements of specific operating environments.

More information on the new-generation DVB-S/S2 modulator and WORK Microwave is available at www.work-microwave.de.

