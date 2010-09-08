Monroe Electronics SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2010 Exhibition Preview

Monroe Electronics

Monroe Electronics at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2010:

At the 2010 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Monroe Electronics will focus on the upcoming changes to FCC emergency alert system (EAS) broadcasting requirements and the anticipated Common Alert Protocol (CAP) mandate. As one of the founding members of the ECIG (EAS to CAP Industry Group) and chief author of several key CAP advisory documents, Tom Wood of Monroe Electronics is intimately involved in shaping the FCC's requirements to best serve the public while placing realistic and manageable demands on cable providers. This expertise has translated into new technologies from Monroe Electronics that will make it easier than ever for CATV operators to comply with FCC requirements as they continue to evolve.

Showcasing at the Monroe Electronics booth will be the new R-189 One-Net SE, the second generation of the company's popular analog/digital EAS encoder/decoder. New features in the R-189 One-Net SE will simplify emergency alert management with integrated MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 support, optional expansion to up to four Ethernet ports, and nonvolatile storage.

Monroe Electronics Products at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2010:

R-189 One-Net SE Encoder/Decoder

The newly updated R-189 One-Net SE (second edition) analog/digital emergency alert system (EAS) encoder/decoder provides cable providers with an all-in-one system for ensuring compliance with FCC emergency alert guidelines. A cost-effective solution for both analog and digital EAS alert distribution, the R-189 One-Net SE features a built-in character generator and optional integrated MPEG encoding.

New features included in the second edition of the R-189 One-Net include nonvolatile memory for the storage of thousands of EAS alerts, and integrated support for both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 formats. The new R-189 One-Net SE also features optional support for up to four Ethernet ports, which allows cable providers to reserve a port for an IP-based CAP (Common Alerting Protocol) connection, separate from existing video and data networks. In addition to this wide range of input and output options, the R-189 One-Net SE system can hold up to three internal AM/FM/NOAA radios. Remote access through any Internet browser provides simple management for cable operators, while Internet-hosted full-system upgrades ensure that the system is never out of date.

Fully compatible with the new anticipated FCC CAP requirements, the R-189 One-Net SE is available with two unique CAP-EAS software packages. The CAP-Plus package directly handles all CAP v1.2 text, audio, and image messages and provides two full years of upgrades to ensure continued compliance. Monroe Electronics' CAP-Premium software package also includes automatic text-to-speech translation and licensing. The CAP-TTS package allows current CAP-Plus users to upgrade to the functionality of the CAP-Premium package.

Company Background:

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation. In the 1960s Monroe pioneered the development of high-speed cue tone decoders to control a host of devices using a simple audio circuit. Working with HBO in the late 1970s, Monroe developed products for switching at unattended CATV headends that spawned the now $5B cable ad insertion business. The company continues to offer a complete line of electrostatic measuring instruments including electrostatic voltmeters, electrostatic fieldmeters, coulomb meters, and resistivity meters through a worldwide group of distributors and representatives. The company's emergency alert systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV operators. The recent merging of Digital Alert Systems into the Monroe family continues the company's proven formula of emergency alert management in the broadcast radio and television markets. The company's R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service activities are headquartered in Lyndonville, N.Y., where Monroe Electronics continues to maintain its hard-earned reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and service to customers around the world.

