Wowza Media Systems Adds iStreamLive as Streaming Partner

EVERGREEN, Colo. and MULLICA HILL, N.J. -- May 22, 2012 -- Wowza Media Systems LLC, the "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media server software company, today welcomed online video distribution network (VDN) provider iStreamLive as an official Wowza(R) Streaming Partner, a designation reserved for those that have achieved high levels of deployment, expertise, and customer satisfaction with Wowza-based products. iStreamLive uses Wowza Media Server(R) 3 to facilitate online video streaming for its customers in the Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Africa.

"Online video viewing has been on a sharp upswing in the past couple of years, and we intend to capitalize on the market demand with our Wowza partnership," said Stan Weatherby, CEO of iStreamLive.net, LLC. "Our core solution, iConnect, was built around the proven Wowza software platform. Wowza is a leader in today's market, with a very dynamic and fluid media server system, and we look forward to bringing this best-of-breed VDN service solution to the video streaming market."

As part of Wowza Media Server 3's latest enhancements, iStreamLive utilizes the new Wowza Transcoder(TM) AddOn for Dubai Media Inc. iStreamLive uses the transcoding component as part of its automated provisioning system and database mechanism developed based on Wowza software. In addition, iStreamLive is developing a Web-based management console for similar public use.

"We choose our Streaming Partners carefully to ensure they are the best at what they do," said Dave Stubenvoll, CEO and co-founder, Wowza Media Systems. "By merging its sophisticated distribution infrastructure with the power of Wowza Media Server software, iStreamLive gives its customers unmatched video streaming performance, delivering video to any screen efficiently and cost-effectively."

Wowza Media Server 3 is the industrial-strength, high-performance software that simultaneously streams live and on-demand media to any screen -- Adobe(R) Flash(R) and Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming-enabled computers and devices; iPhone(R)/iPad(R), Android(TM), and other smartphones and tablets; smart TVs; as well as IPTV/OTT set-top endpoints. The software provides a single extensible platform for a variety of high-value features, including live transcoding for adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming; any-screen, time-shifted playback; and premium content delivery with multiplatform digital rights management (DRM).

About iStreamLive

iStreamLive is fast becoming a leader in video distribution services, live video streaming services, enterprise-class white-labeled CDNs, and video on demand. With its iConnect Platform, iStreamLive gives clients the flexibility needed to budget out video streaming and CDN-related needs. iStreamLive offers plans to fit any budget for large and/or SMBs. More information is available at www.istreamlive.com.

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Systems, LLC (www.wowza.com) is the "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media server software company delivering an industrial-strength infrastructure for streaming live video, video-on-demand, live recording, and video chat. Wowza(R) has a singular focus on delivering high-performance media server software to service providers, media properties, enterprises, and other organizations serious about delivering video to any digital screen -- computer, mobile phone, or home TV. More than 100,000 global licensees in entertainment, social media, advertising, enterprise, education, government, and Internet commerce have deployed Wowza Media Server software to date. Wowza is privately held with headquarters in Evergreen, Colo.

