SHOWMGR.COM™ INTRODUCES DISPLAYMGR INTERFACE FOR WHITEBOARD AND IPAD AT NAB 2010

New Communication Capability Enhances ShowMgr.com Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 12, 2010 – ShowMgr.com™, a world leader in enterprise fully web-based software tools for the management of the business elements of broadcast, production and post production operations, is pleased to announce the introduction of its DisplayMgr interface at NAB 2010 (Booth SL5007), April 12 to 15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. DisplayMgr is the latest innovation that brings all the resource, asset, facilities and service management information from the ShowMgr.com suite of applications to both an 80 inch whiteboard and is also fully compatible with the new Apple iPad.

“With ShowMgr.com, we have delivered a powerful and much needed solution for the operational side of broadcast, film production, newsroom and post production,” says Kevin M. Rosen, CEO of ShowMgr.com. “The DisplayMgr interface offers our users yet another method of working with the large amounts of operational data our systems manage throughout the production and media creation process. These new form factors will allow for greater efficiencies, improved collaboration and enhanced communications among the variety of functional departments that are often geographically dispersed.”

DisplayMgr is designed to bring a collaborative exhibit of production details to a perpetual, interactive screen of almost any size and any location, giving program management the power to simultaneously deliver essential production schedules, critical organizational details and operational management information. While many production companies will routinely set up large whiteboards containing simple scheduling information in a location where personnel gather, DisplayMgr turns that whiteboard into an interactive screen with the ShowMgr.com scheduling management tools. The Gantt style screen allows technicians, for instance, to clock

in and out, know what element is happening where, at what time and shows mission specific information including the scheduling of resources, equipment, and facilities among many other items.

ShowMgr.com, through its highly secure Web interface, is made up of several relational applications including JourneyMgr, MapMgr, GearMgr, VenueMgr, VendorMgr, CrewMgr and FacilityMgr. As the name of each module implies a function, it is clear that ShowMgr.com covers all aspects of budget, personnel, equipment and workflow for a project well beyond the scope of simple scheduling programs. DisplayMgr is yet the newest application to ShowMgr.com’s list. Fox Sports Network, NFL Network, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Time Warner Cable, CBS Sports, Cutting Edge Productions, MLB Advanced Media, MLB Network, Big Ten Network, World Wrestling Entertainment, NHL Network, to name a few, are all benefitting from the power of ShowMgr.com.

“We are constantly looking at how the film and production industry accomplishes its work to create streamlined applications to service those needs,” states Rosen. “The DisplayMgr interface was created to let studios keep their work paradigm regarding whiteboards, while bringing the extent of information and interactivity to the next level. We are also very excited to also bring this power to the new Apple iPad, giving production management another method for access to ShowMgr.com in certain applications where a whiteboard alone would be impractical.”

ABOUT SHOWMGR.COM

Founded in 2001, ShowMgr.com™ is quickly becoming the media industry’s premier workflow management solution. The company’s software package provides the most comprehensive suite of tools to centralize, manage, and control the operational elements of the content creation process. These collaborative, web-based applications provide complete resource, asset and facility management, scheduling, logistics, labor calculations, and financial reporting - all through a convenient, familiar and highly secured browser interface.