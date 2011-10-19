Broadpeak To Present Its Operator CDN Solution At CDN World Summit

RENNES, France -- Oct. 19, 2011 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery networks (CDN) and video-on-demand (VoD) servers for cable, IPTV, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that Jacques Le Mancq, the company's president and CEO, will be a featured speaker at the CDN World Summit to be held in London, Oct. 25-28. Le Mancq, with his extensive experience in the field of digital television and expertise in IP video delivery, will present a session titled "A Telecom CDN deployment in Latin America: facts and lessons learned" on Oct. 27 at 10:45 a.m. Also joining him at the session will be Martin Ortiz, CDN product manager of Telecom Argentina.

The presentation for the Summit audience will examine the business case and rationale behind the establishment of an operator CDN, discuss the necessary solution architecture, and explore the results and benefits of the approach. With consumer demand for high-quality video over the Internet rising rapidly, network operators are increasingly faced with the challenge of dealing with an unprecedented quantity of video on their network. By creating its own CDN, an operator is able to monetize its network and provide a competitive offer to content providers for delivering video content, while guaranteeing quality of service.

The session's discussion will draw directly from a real-life CDN deployment to analyze the challenges faced during the project and the solutions derived to mitigate them. Le Mancq and Ortiz will shed light upon the recently completed, successful deployment in Latin America where Telecom Argentina launched its own CDN. Through the deployment, the telecommunications group was able to eliminate costly, ongoing CDN provider fees, as well as monetize its network by leasing bandwidth to content providers without requiring intervention from a third-party CDN, while offering resellers the opportunity to lease and manage the space.

Le Mancq is the president, CEO, and co-founder of Broadpeak, and is the driving force behind the company's rapid growth since its launch in the summer of 2010. Prior to co-founding Broadpeak, he was product manager at Technicolor for the company's SmartVision video distribution server family, where he spearheaded a spin-off project that created Broadpeak. Previous to Technicolor, Le Mancq held various engineering and product marketing positions at Thales Broadcast and Multimedia and at Tektronix, where his work involving the development of MPEG-2 protocol testing and monitoring solutions was awarded two Emmy(R) awards in 1999 and 2007. Le Mancq holds a masters degree in economics and a second masters degree in computer sciences from the University of Rennes, France. He also owns several patents in the field of digital television.

More information about Broadpeak and the company's technology is available at www.broadpeak.tv.

