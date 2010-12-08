Singular Software's PluralEyes Named One of Videomaker Magazine's "Best Products of the Year"

Popular application honored as the best audio software of 2010 for its powerful DSLR audio and video synchronization capabilities

Vancouver, British Columbia --Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, has announced that its flagship product, PluralEyes®, was named one of Videomaker magazine’s “Best Products of the Year” in the category of “Best Audio Software.” This past year, PluralEyes was also the recipient of DV magazine’s October 2010 Award of Excellence, DV magazine’s 2010 Best of NAB Show Black Diamond Award, and placed in EventDV’s 2010 NAB Winners’ Circle. PluralEyes’ multi-award winning technology provides users with valuable workflow automation features for quickly and efficiently managing multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio productions.

“We are extremely excited to be named one of Videomaker’s best products of 2010,” said Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “2010 has been an exceptional year for PluralEyes’ development. We’ve added NLE compatibility and numerous enhancements… but we still have plenty in store for 2011! We’d like to thank all of Videomaker’s editors for recognizing PluralEyes’ benefits and look forward to introducing new product features in the upcoming year.”

Videomaker’s “Best Products of the Year” will be released in the January 2011 print issue. Readers can access the online version today by visiting: http://www.videomaker.com/issue/2011-01-01/

About PluralEyes

The PluralEyes application dramatically accelerates the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically, without the need for timecode, clappers or other special preparation. Optimized for fast performance on both Mac® and PC platforms, PluralEyes supports Adobe® Premiere Pro® (for Windows®), Final Cut® Pro, and Sony® Vegas® Pro.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

