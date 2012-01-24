Waves Announces Increased Popularity of SoundGrid® On DiGiCo SD7 and SD10 Consoles in the U.S.

— DiGiCo’s U.S. distributor, Group One Limited, reports that virtually all SD7 and SD10

consoles sold in the U.S. are equipped with Waves SoundGrid® —

KNOXVILLE, TN, January 23, 2012 — Waves Audio, the industry-leading developer of professional audio digital signal processing technologies and the recipient of a Technical GRAMMY® Award, is proud to be in an ongoing strategic alliance with DiGiCo, whose SD Series consoles – SD7 and SD10 – are virtually all shipping with Waves SoundGrid® in the U.S. In fact, DiGiCo’s U.S. distributor, Group One Limited, notes that almost all DiGiCo SD Series consoles are specified with Waves SoundGrid. The SoundGrid platform gives DiGiCo users access to Waves’ award-winning reverbs, equalizers, compressors, limiters, delays and more, directly from their consoles. In 2010, Waves formed the strategic alliance with DiGiCo, the renowned U.K.-based manufacturer of some of the world's most popular, successful and groundbreaking digital mixing consoles.

Perfect for front-of-house, monitor, broadcast, and theater applications alike, SoundGrid gives users instant access to the industry's leading audio processors, directly from the industry's leading consoles. And to make things even simpler, Waves SoundGrid-compatible plugins come pre-loaded into DiGiCo consoles, eliminating the need to install.

Jack Kelly, Founder and President at Group One, DiGiCo’s U.S. distributor, stated, “The integration of Waves plugins into DiGiCo SD Series consoles gives live engineers the ability to really use their artistry – for example, to make changes on-the-fly without a break in the audio, shaping the sound for each and every act or different performance in the moment. We have also found that engineers who have been using the system love the 15-inch touch screen, which they can use for complete control of the Waves platform, versus using a keyboard and mouse. Waves SoundGrid opens a world of opportunity for live engineers working on DiGiCo SD Series consoles.”

“Waves is pleased that more and more live engineers are utilizing the SoundGrid platform on DiGiCo SD Series consoles,” said Mick Olesh, senior vice president of Waves Audio. “Now that most SD7 and SD10 consoles are shipping fully loaded with SoundGrid, it will be easier than ever to bring Waves studio-quality audio processing to the stage.”

For more information, please visit www.waveslive.com or www.waves.com.