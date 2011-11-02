SGO Plans To Adopt Bright Technologies' BrightClip To Enable Seamless Integration of Post System & Server

Reno, USA : Bright Technologies Inc., developer of advanced technology for shared media, has announced that SGO, provider of high-end solutions for the post-production and broadcast industries, has made an agreement to support the Company’s BrightClip® intelligent data recording technology on Mistika - SGO’s powerful post-production system. The integration enables customers to benefit from Mistika’s sophisticated feature-set combined with BrightDrive’s unique tools and functionalities for a robust post-production workflow.

Implementing BrightClip will enable Mistika to function seamlessly with BrightDrive media file server, the only file server developed specifically for media and entertainment. BrightClip provides superior disk recording and playback of media within the digital post-production environment by overcoming the need for data optimization. As media is moved between the different processes of a post-production workflow, BrightClip employs advanced, highly sophisticated technology to ensure content is organized logically on disks, therefore maximizing performance.

“We are delighted to open new avenues for our customers with support of BrightClip,” noted Miguel Angel Doncel, SGO’s CEO. “The advantages of Mistika, which is the most advanced and powerful DI post-production system presently available, combined with the functionality of BrightDrive will increase stability, productivity and allow faster project turn-around for our customers. The power and intelligence of BrightClip eliminates the need for defragmentation and keeps performance at a peak - a great benefit for our customers.”

Mistika is a flexible, high-end, post-production system capable of SD, HD, 2K, 4K, 5K, and stereoscopic 3D with real-time ARRI, RED Camera and other native data workflows. It seamlessly integrates timeline-based editing, conforming, infinite-layer compositing, color grading and image restoration all in one complete solution, with various toolsets working together in the timeline.

Mistika will work with all three versions of BrightDrive media file server that are all equally powerful but vary in size, modularity, and performance. BrightDrive Astella, the entry-level version, is a convenient and affordable all-in-one box that combines storage, metadata server plus all the benefits and features of BrightDrive. BrightDrive G2 and G2 Pro are high-performance servers that benefit all SAN set configurations as they are fully agnostic regarding storage, applications, and preferred fibre channel fabric.

“We are delighted that SGO will be implementing the BrightClip technology,” said Roger Beck, CTO, Bright Technologies, Inc. “The collaboration of SGO’s Mistika and BrightDrive media file server will furnish a shared media environment that offers creative tools while optimizing organization, performance and real-time speed. BrightClip was designed for environments where multiple processes are common. It eliminates the industry-wide problem of randomization by managing all media files created during the post process.”

SGO will join the growing list of manufacturers in the field supporting BrightClip.

About Bright

Bright Technologies develops highly specialized technology for shared media environments. In the mid-1990s Bright’s core team began the development of the first file system for shared media and by 1999 Bright was the first to actually address the core issues and challenges of file handling in media. Over the past 12 years Bright has earned a reputation as an innovative, collaborative, problem solving media software and technology developer. Based on this level of experience and vision for what’s possible, Bright has developed and successfully marketed its current product line. Today, Bright Technologies provides the most advanced and sophisticated media file server in the industry - specifically designed to meet the needs of media file-based workflows: low-latency, high performance, best possible predictability and reliability.

About SGO

With Head Quarters based in Madrid, SGO is an established leading European developer of high-end solutions including its flagship DI and Stereo 3D system Mistika, and on-set application Mistika Live, for the post production and broadcast industries. A global company, SGO continues to expand with offices and reseller partners across the world. Visit www.sgomistika.com

