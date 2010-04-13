SHINING TECHNOLOGY SHIPS WORLD’S FIRST BUDGET-FRIENDLY TAPELESS VIDEO RECORDER

LAS VEGAS (NAB, Booth # C6538), April 13, 2010 – Video and broadcast professionals and prosumers alike seeking an affordable mobile tapeless video capture solution, or for those who P2 or SxS cards are too costly, now there’s an alternative.

Shining Technology, Inc. (www.shining.com), a global provider of tapeless recording and conversion hardware for the video and broadcast industries, today announced immediate availability of its CitiDISK CFR, the world’s first flash-based ultra-portable tapeless video recorder under $600. Using widely available CompactFlash cards, CitiDISK CFR extends Shining’s patented, award-winning family of CitiDISK video recorders. With removable storage media, users enjoy significantly greater portability and ease-of-use – especially when both capturing and storing footage in the field. This combination also facilitates instant or Same-Day Editing (SDE) capability. A beta version of CitiDISK CFR was awarded a 2009 NAB “Best of Show” Winner by the venerable video trade magazine, EventDV. Since that time, Shining has refined the product with additional features, enhancements and performance improvements. Light on Weight, Heavy on Durability A mere six-ounces with a thin form factor, CitiDISK CFR is also the smallest and lightest digital video recording device of its kind. The battery-operated (up to eight hours) unit easily attaches to virtually any FireWire-enabled video camera (e.g., Canon, JVC, Panasonic and Sony). Its tapeless workflow saves videographers and editors countless hours of digitizing videotapes. Instead, they can “recapture” more creative and production time – particularly on-the-go. With CitiDISK CFR, users seamlessly record their footage directly to digital video formats (DV/HDV/HD) and access it immediately for editing (compatible with widely-used non-linear editing software packages, including Final Cut Pro, Avid, Canopus, Adobe, Matrox, Sony Vegas and Dayang Montage Extreme). Shooting video on solid-state, or “flash” media is rapidly becoming the preferred choice for those working in rugged, hostile conditions, as it offers greater stability over traditional hard drives. But until now, solid-state tapeless video recording has been cost-prohibitive for many users. “CitiDISK CFR addresses an important market niche,” said Chris Wang, CEO, Shining Technology. “Too many users, whether professional or prosumer, don’t have affordable access to flash-based tapeless recording. Using CompactFlash cards provides a winning combination of mobility, flexibility and approachability to help fill this void.” A significant new feature to the CitiDISK brand is the incorporation of an LCD screen – in direct response to customer input. Now, specific recording information, such as time-code data will be viewable directly on the CitiDISK CFR screen. Other functions will be controllable/viewable through the unit’s scroll wheel and menu. Instant video playback is accessible via camera viewfinder. CitiDISK CFR key features include: • Ultra-portable – only six-ounces • No moving parts • Eco-friendly – consumes 70-percent less power than conventional hard drives • Up to eight hours battery life • Optimized for extreme, hostile, rugged conditions (e.g., high altitudes, cold weather) • Uses industry-standard CompactFlash cards • Supports DV, DVPro50, HDV; QuickTime, AVI file formats Applications CitiDISK CFR is a valuable production tool for nearly any indoor or outdoor field video environment. It is also especially useful where instant playback and/or editing (Same-Day Editing) are required. Examples include: • ENG / Sports (e.g., helicopter news shoots, car racing coverage) • Documentary (e.g., wilderness, cold weather, high-altitude shoots) • High-vibration shooting environments • Corporate / Event shooting Pricing & Availability CitiDISK CFR is currently shipping worldwide with an MSRP of $595.00 (US). CitiDISK CFR’s sister products, CitiDISK HD and CitiDISK FlashMem, along with a complete line of CitiDISK accessories, are available through Shining Technology’s international distribution network, accessible at www.shining.com About Shining Technology Founded in 1992, Shining Technology, Inc. (www.shining.com) is a Cypress, Calif.-based provider of cost-effective, high-performance and highly reliable computer peripherals. The company is moving to become a dominant player, with a primary focus on the data storage marketplace and has consistently been one of the leading suppliers of add-on storage products to the broadcast, video editing, portable and desktop computing markets. # # # CitiDISK is a registered trademark of Shining Technology, Inc. CompactFlash is a registered trademark of SanDisk Corporation. All other companies, product names and technologies are the trademarks, registered trademarks or other property of their respective owners. Product features, descriptions, specifications and other information are subject to change without notice.