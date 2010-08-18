WAVES AUDIO INTRODUCES W43 NOISE REDUCTION PLUGIN

— Affordable and easy-to-use, W43 is inspired by the classic Cat. 43 hardware noise reduction tool —

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 16, 2010 — Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, unveils the third processor in the Waves Post Production line, the W43 Noise Reduction Plugin. Inspired by the classic, long-out-of-production Cat. 43 hardware noise reduction tool, Waves’ new W43 builds upon the legacy of this hard-to-find unit that has been a post production favorite for decades. Ambient noise like hiss, hum, traffic noise, wind and air conditioning can all wreak havoc on a dialogue track, but with the Waves W43 plugin, they’re a thing of the past. The W43 delivers high-quality, minimal artifact multiband noise reduction like the original hardware, while adding all the advantages of software.

Waves W43 offers easy-to-use four-band noise suppression controlled by four faders, a global threshold and an “engage” button. The W43’s workflow approach and interface will be very familiar to engineers who perform noise reduction using the Cat. 43. Both PC- and Mac®-compatible, W43 supports multiple simultaneous instances and features true Pro Tools integration, full recall, zero latency, full automation, up to 24-bit, 192kHz resolution, and support for TDM, RTAS, Audio Suite, VST and AU. Also, no degradation of sound resulting from I/O conversion occurs.

Waves’ new W43 Noise Reduction Plugin is available separately (U.S. MSRP USD 300 Native/600 TDM) and as part of the Waves Mercury bundle. Mercury V7 owners covered by Waves Update Plan receive the W43 at no additional charge.

For more information, please visit www.waves.com.