BEXEL TO OFFER NEW CAMERA CORPS EQUIPMENT TO CUSTOMERS IN U.S.

New Television Broadcast Production Gear to Debut During IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 8, 2011—Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, is pleased to announce that it will carry for sale the latest offerings from Camera Corps, including a pre-settable Q-Ball high-precision robotic camera and new optical fiber link. Camera Corps, a world leader in providing robotic camera systems for live television and the coverage of major sports events, will debut the products at IBC (Stand 10.C49).

The camera of choice for many reality show, sports broadcasting and televised stage events, Q-Ball is an ultra-compact, remotely controlled camera with an integral 10x zoom optical lens and smooth-accelerating pan/tilt motors. Housed in a robust and fully-weatherproof 115-mm diameter aluminum sphere, it is fully compatible with all existing Camera Corps robotic control systems and CCU panels. Based upon customer feedback, Q-Ball has now been improved to store up to 18 preset pan, tilt, zoom and focus positions when used with the company’s large PTZF switcher and joystick control unit. This allows operators to store and recall camera shots and to switch rapidly from one to another—providing greater production efficiency and creative versatility. Settings are stored in non-volatile RAM within the head so that they are retained even after a system is powered down between sessions.

Camera Corps will also debut its new optical fiber link at IBC, which allows Camera Corps remote heads, specifically the Q-Ball HD/SD remote pan/tilt/zoom camera system, to be operated over much longer distances than traditional copper cable. Optical fiber is ideal for long-run point-to-point digital video feeds, providing highly reliable signal delivery over much longer distances than copper cable. The link uses dual-fiber to carry HD/SD-SDI from the camera to the control position, plus a reverse direction feed, which sends data from the controller to the camera. Control data is encoded onto an audio carrier using the proven technology deployed across Camera Corps’ entire range of remote camera control systems.

Integral LC connectors allow fast attachment of dual single-mode optical fibers to the link. Power can be sourced from the same 12-volt supply as the Q-Ball. Equalization and reclocking within the integral video processor allow long cables to be used from the camera to the link. A red LED on the front panel illuminates in the event of signal loss. Video output is via a standard 75 ohm BNC connector. The data input port has high impedance, allowing many fiber transmitters to feed it in parallel. Low output impedance enables five interface boxes to be fed from a single fiber receiver. XLR link and XLR4 splitter cables are available for use with the Q-Ball interface.

Housed in a robust 92- x 64- x 30-millimeter metal case, the optical fiber link weighs 100 grams and can be operated over a wide temperature range (-30 to +70 degrees Celsius). Power consumption is just 2.5 watts.

“Both new features will provide greater flexibility for our broadcast customers, specifically those working on large-scale sports events and reality shows,” says Scott Nardelli, SVP of sales and marketing, Bexel. “Once again, Camera Corps listened to the needs of the industry and developed versatile and reliable solutions. We look forward to introducing both advancements to our customers.”

About Camera Corps Based on the site of the former Brooklands motor-racing track, Camera Corps (www.cameracorps.co.uk) specialises in providing high-volume support services for reality television programmes as well as very large-scale sports events. The company has achieved a pre-eminent reputation for its ability to acquire exciting and unusual television content from exceptionally challenging environments. The Camera Corps team expands during large-scale events from 16 staff based near London’s Heathrow airport to as many as 200 specialists, including professional climbers who are very experienced at rigging camera systems at height in almost any location.

About BexelBexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.