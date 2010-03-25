MTV, NBA and New York Giants Join NewTek at NAB Live Presentation

NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced that it will host " Stream or Die: How to Capitalize on Portable Live Production," an event bringing together top broadcast minds as they reveal the art and science of next-generation live production. The event will be held Tuesday, April 13 beginning with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. PT, followed by the presentation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. PT at the Renaissance Hotel (adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center).

NAB attendees will connect with influential broadcast industry figures including Jeff Jacobs, vice president of MTV production planning and strategies; Shawn Smith, vice president of business development and chief marketing officer of the NBA Development League; Don Sperling, vice president and executive producer of Giants Entertainment, New York Giants and Peter Himmelman, Grammy® Award nominee and host of the "Furious World." This candid "living room" discussion will be moderated by Streaming Media’s contributing editor, Tim Siglin. Guests are invited to participate in a Q&A session during this event.

"NewTek TriCaster has enabled MTV to develop innovative production workflows and affordable multi-camera live streaming; it will be fun to share our applications and learn new ones from peers," said Jeff Jacobs, vice president, production planning and strategies, MTV.

To register to attend, please visit: http://newtek.com/nab/#one. Cocktails, wine, beer and delicious treats will be served. Two free drink tickets will be provided to the first 200 guests.

With TriCaster™, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast and project HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can create sophisticated productions while switching between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while automatically inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to MTV, NBA D-League, New York Giants and "Furious World," TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

At NAB, NewTek will be awarding over $60,000 in prizes with the TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway. The company is also encoring its TriCaster NAB Upgrade Guarantee. Customers can trade-up any TriCaster portable live production system purchased between January 15 and April 12, 2010, for full purchase price credit towards any new TriCaster product introduced at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 12 to 15.

For more information regarding NewTek at the NAB Show, visit: http://newtek.com/nab/. For up-to-the-minute details on NewTek at NAB, follow NewTek on Facebook (NewTek) and Twitter (@NewTekInc).

About NewTek (NAB Show Booth: SL10814)

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster™ product line, 3PLAY™ and LightWave 3D®. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy® Awards.

Clients include: MTV Music Group, NBA Development League, New York Giants, "Furious World," Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Radio Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

