GUITAR CENTER PROFESSIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW MACKIE® ONYX 1640i SWEEPSTAKES GIVEAWAY

— As part of its ongoing sweepstakes series, GC Pro highlights Mackie® Onyx 1640i mixer, a $1699.00 value —

Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, announces the latest in its ongoing series of online sweepstakes at www.gcpro.com. The new contest is now live and will run through June 30, 2010, shortly after which a brand new contest will begin.

Several times a year, GC Pro management will select one particular product from a high-end gear manufacturer to feature on the website and give away as that sweepstakes prize. This newly-announced third contest features a Mackie® Onyx 1640i mixer, a $1699.00 value. The 16-channel 1640i is the flagship mixer of the Mackie Onyx series. It features a full 16 mono mic/line channels each with four-band dual sweep Perkins EQ, six aux sends each with pre/post and solo capability, four sub groups and a powerful master section. Despite its large channel count, the 1640i is compact, rack mountable and features Mackie's flexible RotoPod™ design, allowing the mixer to be housed in any configuration – from custom studio furniture or live sound installs to even post-production machine rooms. Past sweepstakes have featured such products as a Solid State Logic XLogic Alpha Channel, a $995.00 value, and a Royer R-121, a $1295.00 value.

To enter the contest, users simply go to gcpro.com and click on the “Sweepstakes” tab. There, entrants will complete and submit a short entry form. The winner will then be selected at random and contacted after June 30, 2010. Complete rules can be found at gcpro.com.

“Our first few sweepstakes have been big successes,” stated Rick Plushner, GC Pro Director. “They have contributed to our site’s traffic, they have given us chances to feature favorite products from valued brands, and they helped to show our appreciation to our loyal customer base. Our latest contest, with the Machie Onyx 1640i, will no doubt be just as successful, and we look forward to all of the submissions from our dedicated online community.”

For more information, please visit www.gcpro.com.