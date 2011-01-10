HME PRO AUDIO DIVISION MERGES WITH CLEAR-COM

Clear-Com®, an Emmy® Award-winning global leader in critical voice communication systems, merges with HME Pro Audio Division, a direct result of HME’s recent acquisition of Clear-Com. Effective January 1, 2011, HME’s existing Pro Audio Division, which includes the professional wireless intercom products, sales and technical staff, distribution network and marketing activities, becomes part of Clear-Com. The merger of HME’s existing channel partners into Clear-Com’s global distribution network makes it the largest distributor of professional intercom, as well as the provider with most extensive wired and wireless intercoms on the market.

These changes, coming at a time of unprecedented global growth for Clear-Com, are an enormous benefit to customers seeking a broad array of intercom solutions and knowledgeable, hands-on sales and support. The HME wireless products joining the Clear-Com fold include the flagship 2.4GHz DX-Series digital systems and UHF PRO850 system. These products strengthen Clear-Com’s existing portfolio of Basic, Advanced and Expert wireless systems to meet application and project requirements of any size or complexity.

Bringing deep HME product expertise and wireless knowledge to Clear-Com, HME’s Pro Audio staff in Sales, Product Management and Support are now part of the Clear-Com team. These transfers include John Kowalski as Director of U.S. Broadcast & Network Sales, Jennifer Cassidy as Sales Manager-Military Aerospace, Government and Rick Molina as Applications Engineer. Mike Hughes has also joined Clear-Com as the Vice President of New Business Development, seeking new business opportunities while continuing his efforts with HME house accounts, OEM and football sales.

“With the integration of the HME Pro Audio Division into our organization, Clear-Com is now a much stronger company with more resources and capabilities to offer best-in-class professional audio intercom solutions and exceptional customer service and support,” says Matt Danilowicz, President and Managing Director of Clear-Com. “Our parent company, HME, is known for its wireless expertise, customer service and manufacturing excellence; while Clear-Com is legendary for its breadth of party-line, matrix and IP solutions as well as customer focus. As customers continue to demand high quality, reliable intercom products and excellent technical support, we believe combining our strengths will greatly enhance our ability to better serve our customers and the marketplace.”