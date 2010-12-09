Lightware U.S.A. Announces Built-in Input and Output Signal Analysis and Control in its HDCP-Pro and HDMI Matrices

Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering is providing built-in input and output signal analysis and control for its line of HDCP-Pro and HDMI matrices, US distributor Lightware U.S.A. has announced.

The software feature, which has proved extremely popular in Europe, is available as standard on all models as well as all of the Lightware Twisted Pair and Fiber Optic HDCP extenders. "It's a unique selling point, and many Lightware users buy our systems for this feature," notes sales and marketing associate Blake Dudash. "The deep control handles allow users to know everything there is to know about the video signal and to make tweaks and changes to the image parameters to deliver the highest-quality video possible that will be compliant with all of their displays."

For input signals, options to perfect the image include changing the input equalization to compensate for signal loss over long cable runs, setting the color range to compress or expand and advanced EDID management for the video and audio portions of the signal.

Properties of output signals can also be changed. Options are offered for mode settings and for switching between DVI and HDMI signals instantly. This feature allows for all signals types to easily be switched to the same displays and ensures a constant output timing of the digital signal, color space conversion for constant color space (RGB; YUV 4:4:4; YUV 2:2:2), color range (compress; expand), LPCM subsample for embedded audio adjustments (none; 2x; 4x), HDCP for HDCP-compliant matrices (auto; always on) and drive current to amplify signals (from 2-32 mA). Auto options are available for many of the settings. In addition, display information regarding connected display devices such as manufacturer, model, HDCP compliancy information, EDID status and more is also accessible.

Timing parameters provide information on vertical and horizontal resolution, active lines and pixels, vertical back and front porches, horizontal back and front porches, horizontal sync width, VSYNC and HSYNC frequencies, and bits per pixel. A helpful graphic compares the actual display area to the number of pixels used in the frame as part of the signal. Extra pixels are used for timing information and embedded audio that are not seen by the display.

"These software tools are designed to tweak and optimize the video signal, eliminate any problems and deliver top-quality images," says Dudash. "Although some Lightware users have selected our products because of the availability of this software feature, some customers and prospective customers may not be aware of the extent to which the HDCP-Pro and HDMI matrices can analyze and control input and output signals. We want to get the word out and draw their attention to the power they have at their fingertips."

