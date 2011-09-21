HUBEI TV OUTFITS NEW STUDIOS AND OB VAN WITH CLEAR-COM ECLIPSE AND HME DX200

WUCHANG, HUBEI ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, is helping Hubei TV (HBTV), a provincial TV station in the Hubei province in the People’s Republic of China, lay the groundwork for an all-digital communications infrastructure for its brand new facility. The media outlet has recently started construction on a completely new station and the first phase of its communications plan includes the installation of an Eclipse-PiCo digital matrix and HME DX200 digital wireless intercom.

As part of the plan for the new site, HBTV wanted to upgrade its intercom systems from analog to digital. Because of its superior audio quality and compatibility with IP-based intercom solutions, Clear-Com was the perfect solution for achieving HBTV’s current and future objectives. The Clear-Com intercom systems were installed in two of HBTV’s new completed studios, as well as a new HD OB van.

“One of HBTV’s major goals for its new facility, once it is complete, is to have the option to expand into IP-based intercom,” says Jeffrey Wu, Regional Sales Manager, Chief Representative, China, Clear-Com. “Clear-Com’s ability to offer both wired and wireless solutions that can easily integrate with IP-based intercoms made it the right choice for HBTV.”

An Eclipse-PiCo frame has been installed in the new HBTV facility, along with a HME DX200 wireless system in both the larger and smaller studio. A second Eclipse-PiCo frame and DX200 wireless system have been set up in an HD OB Van. In addition, V-Series panels have been installed throughout the station so that staff members can communicate with one another whether they are in the HD OB Van or in the new studios.

HBTV broadcasts two satellite stations, which transmit a total of 260 hours of programming every week to 80 million viewers over the Hubei Province and parts of its adjacent provinces. The new facility’s expected date of completion will be in 2014. At that time, HBTV intends to add Clear-Com’s IP intercom solutions to enhance its communications setup.