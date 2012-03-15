New Discover Video RTMP Flash stream recorder records live RTMP video streams

Discover Video will highlight its newly announced RTMP Flash stream recorder at the 2012 NAB Show.

The Discover Video RTMP recorder allows users to display and record a live RTMP (Real Time Message Protocol) video stream from the public Internet. Files are recorded in industry standard MPEG-4 H.264 format, allowing them to be uploaded, streamed or viewed on virtually any computer, smartphone, iPad or tablet.

Features include:

• Recording of live RTMP/H.264 audio/video stream;

• Optional recording of multiple smaller files of a given duration;

• Built-in scheduler allowing recording on unattended computers; and

• Automatic settings for Discover Video Streaming accounts.

See Discover Video at 2012 NAB Show booth SL13315.