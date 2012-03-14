FUJIFILM to unveil ENG-style lens with 2X extender

The Optical Devices Division of FUJIFILM has announced that it will introduce an ENG-style lens with a 2X extender and show two breakthrough lenses for the first time in the United States at the 2012 NAB Show.

Making its worldwide debut will be the XA20xs8.5BERM, the newest member of the 2/3in EXCEED ENG lens series. The new XA20x is a telephoto lens with a 2x range extender, an ergonomic digital servo, Quick Zoom and inner focus. It also features improved corner resolution and includes a 2X extender.

In addition, two lenses, both with 19X zoom ratios, first introduced at IBC2011, will make their first U.S. appearance at NAB2012. The lenses feature three floating zoom groups and Aspherics, resulting in superb optical performance.

The HA19x7.4BERM/BERD 2/3in ENG/EFP lens is the latest addition to the Premier Series of high-performance ENG production lenses. The new HA19x offers improved corner resolution and is designed for top-of-the-line television production applications.

The XA19x7.4BESM-D8 compact, box-style studio and field lens also will make its U.S. debut at NAB. The XA19x is a lightweight, 2/3in HDTV lens designed for high-end entertainment and news studio applications.

See FUJIFILM at 2012 NAB Show booth C7525.