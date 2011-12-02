Cypriot Velister Ltd selected Net Insight for an all-IP Digital Terrestrial Televison (DTT) Network

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, has delivered the Nimbra platform to Velister Ltd, the commercial DVB-T operator in Cyprus for a new all-IP DTT network.

Velister Ltd, a private broadcast operator in Cyprus selects Net Insight for a new all-IP Digital Terrestrial network. The network covers the whole of Cyprus and has been live since the 1st July 2011.

The DTT network carries three MUXes and consists of end-to-end provisioning, full-path protection architecture with multiple levels of redundancy from the head-end site to the individual transmitter sites. The network provides both contribution and distribution services based on the Nimbra platform, including the network management system, Nimbra Vision.

This order was won in partnership with Net Insight’s partner in Cyprus J&D Dynamic in June.

“We have selected Net Insight thanks to the well-proven solution for Digital Terrestrial TV networks”, says Nestoras Nestorides, General Manager of Velister Ltd. “The Nimbra platform enables us to run both contribution and distribution services based on a single platform as well as supporting a seamless expansion of new services.”

"Velister Ltd is a new customer and strengthens our recognition as a trusted partner to provide all-IP DTT networks,” says Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO at Net Insight. “This is the second DTT network Net Insight is selected for in Cyprus.”

About Net Insight

Net Insight delivers the world’s most efficient and scalable transport solution for Broadcast and IP Media, Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.

Net Insight products truly deliver 100 percent Quality of Service with three times improvement in utilization of bandwidth for a converged transport infrastructure. Net Insights NimbraTM platform is the industry solution for video, voice and data, reducing operational costs by 50 percent and enhancing competitiveness in delivery of existing and new media services.

More than 130 world class customers run mission critical video services over Net Insight products in over 50 countries. Net Insight is quoted on the NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.netinsight.net

About Velister Ltd

Velister Ltd is a private company duly registered in the Republic of Cyprus that was awarded a 15 year license by the Office of the Commissioner for Telecommunications and Postal regulation as well as the Department of Electronic Communications of the Ministry of Communications and Works, to implement and operate the commercial DVB-T Network in Cyprus, following a spectrum auction process by the Cyprus Government.

The company is therefore a duly licensed Electronic Communications Operator in Cyprus to offer Electronic Communication Services through its cutting edge Digital Video Broadcasting Terrestrial Network. Initially the company facilitated the transition of the Republic of Cyprus to the Digital TV age by the 1st July 2011 and the subsequent termination of all Analogue Broadcasting.

For more information, visit www.velister.com.cy