Ron Greenberg Joins Avid As Senior Vice President of Marketing

At Avid, Ron Greenberg will lead all global marketing efforts across the company’s market-leading hardware, software and services offerings, including corporate branding, web presence and demand generation initiatives.

Greenberg brings with him more than 25 years of extensive global marketing experience, serving a wide range of customers—from consumers to large enterprises. Most recently, as the Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Digital Media for TouchTunes Interactive Networks, Inc., Greenberg played a key role in transforming the company into a digital media network with new consumer-focused entertainment, advertising and marketing offerings. While at TouchTunes, Greenberg also led efforts to raise the company’s profile by establishing an integrated web presence, a new consumer mobile app and loyalty program, integrated marketing and PR programs, and high-profile partnerships with all of the major music labels and companies like U.S. Air Guitar, Rock the Vote, and Musicians on Call.

Prior to TouchTunes, Ron held a variety of leadership roles at a diverse set of world-class companies including Microsoft, where he was General Manager of Enterprise and Partner Marketing; and IBM, where he held a variety of senior leadership roles including responsibility for Global Industries Marketing—leading marketing across 18 industries—as well as VP of Marketing for IBM Asia Pacific, based in Tokyo. Here, he and the team posted strong awareness and leads results, and were recognized for marketing excellence in multiple countries.

Ron began his career in advertising and helped to build consumer, business and services brands for a number of household names including Procter & Gamble, JP Morgan, Xerox, Canon, Novartis and more.