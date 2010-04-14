Wohler Equips Powerful AMP2-16V Audio/Video Monitor With State-of-the-Art Loudness Control From Linear Acoustic and Jünger Audio

Integration of Loudness Algorithms Makes AMP2-16V a Complete Audio Management System, Uniting Loudness Control and Monitoring and Mixing in One Box

LAS VEGAS — April 12, 2010 — Wohler Technologies Inc. today announced that its new AMP2-16V modular audio/video processing monitor can be delivered with a choice of Linear Acoustic or Jünger loudness control technology. The integration of loudness control into Wohler's AMP2-16V unit allows users to employ the system for convenient monitoring and reliable, high-performing loudness control at critical points within the broadcast chain.

This new feature for Wohler's AMP2-16V allows it to perform continuous control of any program material, regardless of its original source. The unit's preset loudness metering and control functions meet the needs of most applications, but operators can easily custom-tune settings via the AMP2-16V interface. In either case, the operator can "set and forget," allowing the system to perform adaptive level control without manual intervention.

"Wohler products are designed and enhanced through our relationship with broadcast engineers around the world, and in some respects we serve as an extension of their engineering teams, delivering the solutions they want with interfaces tailored to the way they work," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, VP of global sales and marketing at Wohler. "With versatility akin to a Swiss Army® Knife, the AMP2-16V is a perfect example of how Wohler solutions enable flexible, cost-effective configuration of powerful monitoring and control capabilities. The addition of best-of-breed loudness control technology makes the AMP2-16V a formidable all-in-one solution that reduces the cost, complexity, and space requirements of monitoring and control in all variety of fixed and mobile broadcast facilities."

Wohler's AMP2-16V features dual 4.3-inch OLED displays that support dedicated video monitoring, loudness metering and control, audio routing and mix controls, and Dolby® Zoom functions. Combined with robust metering and monitoring features, as well as modular I/O options including SDI, AES, and analog, these capabilities make the AMP2-16V not just an audio monitor with video, but a complete audio management system.

More information about the AMP2-16V modular audio/video processing monitor is available at www.wohler.com.

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acoustic is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, e2™ (e-squared) multichannel audio backhaul and distribution, and MetaMAX™ metadata processing products and licenses and OEMs key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC and as a sustaining member of SMPTE. Linear Acoustic is proud to be a premier member of the Sports Video Group and is one of the founding members of its DTV Audio Group. Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided its AERO.qc™ technology and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

About Jünger AudioEstablished in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specializes in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world's top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. Wohler Technologies was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about the company and its technologies is available at www.wohler.com.