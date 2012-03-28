Robert Juliat Aledin LED Profile Spots Solve Power Needs of Silverdale Baptist Church

Mankin Media Systems Inc. (MMS) of Franklin, Tennessee helped Chattanooga's Silverdale Baptist Church find a cost-effective lighting solution for the renovation of existing space into a 2,000-seat auditorium, which includes integration of 15 Aledin 85-watt LED profile spots from Robert Juliat.

Initially, the church planned a new auditorium, but when funding shortfalls required significant budget cutbacks MMS was tasked with figuring out how to retrofit its lighting design into a room that could be renovated. MMS worked with structural engineers to design a catwalk to add lighting capabilities to the preexisting space while lowering the ceiling for a more intimate feel. The main challenge remained, however: a limit on the electrical supply to the facility since the cost of increasing power capacity to the room would be enormous. Power consumption therefore became a major consideration.

The solution that MMS engineered was to specify LEDs for house and performance lighting since LEDs required significantly less power and offered a longer lifespan than conventional fixtures.

Specifically, MMS chose 10 Robert Juliat Aledin 634SX-CW, three Aledin 631SX-CW and two Aledin 633SX-CW LED profile spots for the renovated space. "We selected Robert Juliat because they offered the only fixtures on the market that met our price point, had all the features we wanted - including moving shutters - and delivered the brightness we needed," says MMS project manager Stephen Roberts.

Robert Juliat's Aledin LED profile spots were the first products of their type to achieve significant output and framing/projection ability from an extremely low-powered LED source. They are ideal choices for environments with limited power supplies.

Having met the low power consumption and pricing needs of Silverdale Baptist Church the Aledins are now making their mark in terms of performance.

"The client is very happy," Roberts reports. "The lights are working great. The church has had to do no maintenance on them, and although they move them around a lot they always perform just fine."

