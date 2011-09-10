Anton/Bauer Features Innovative Power Solutions for Sony, Canon, Panasonic, RED and ARRI at IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 10, 2011 – Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will demonstrate the advanced capabilities of its power solutions to European broadcast and video professionals at this year’s 2011 IBC Show (Stand 11.D61). Anton/Bauer will debut the new MATRIX Cheese Plate, a new mounting plate that can be used with the company’s Gold Mount® Solutions for the Sony PMW-F3 camera; Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D and EOS 60D Digital SLR cameras, Panasonic AG-AF100 series professional HD camera and RED Epic digital cinema camera. Also making a first appearance at IBC is the QR-HotSwap-AR Gold Mount for the ARRI Alexa digital cinema camera.

The MATRIX Cheese Plate mounts directly on 15mm or 19mm rod systems (15mm or 19mm clamp kits sold separately), to allow for easy mounting of a variety of Gold Mounts including:

• QRC-DUAL PT – Gold Mount with 4-pin XLR and two PowerTap® outputs for the Sony F3. Also mounts directly to the AJA Ki Pro Mini.

• QR-DLSR – 7/14 Gold Mount for Canon 5D, 7D and 60D.

• QR-VBG – 7/14 Gold Mount adapter for the Panasonic AG-AF100.

• QRC-EPIC – An exclusive feature of the QRC-EPIC Gold Mount® are the three outputs: a hard-wired cabled 6-pin LEMO connector for power, as well as two PowerTap® connectors for accessories.

These Gold Mount solutions can also be used on support rigs such as Cinevate, Shape, Redrock Micro and Genus, among others, and in some cases, a pouch.

Providing extended run-times, the QR-HotSwap-AR provides the secure, snap-on approach of the Anton/Bauer Gold Mount locking two batteries in place for seamless hotswapping and extended run-times for the ARRI Alexa camera. Exclusive communications available only with the Anton/Bauer QR-HotSwap-AR, shows combined battery run-time in the camera’s viewfinder.

“Anton/Bauer remains successful by developing innovative power solutions and accessories for the industry’s top cameras,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development. “At IBC, we will showcase our continued commitment to bringing innovative products to market for today’s cameramen.”

