Bexel Unveils Redesigned, User-Friendly Website

Features Include Simplified Navigation and Complete Project Price Quoting

Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, is pleased to announce the re-launch of its website, www.bexel.com.

The site, which features a brand new interface and simplified navigation, also allows users to submit a request for quote that within two business days will provide complete package pricing.

"It was very important to us that we designed a website that is not only easy to navigate, but also provides customers and potential customers with quick access to what they are looking for," says Scott Nardelli, chief business development officer, Bexel. "We wanted to showcase everything we have to offer."

One of the great new features to the website is the ability to have a live shopping cart that will allow customers to browse the site, load their cart and request a quote on multiple pieces of equipment at one time.

In addition, visitors will be able to find information broken down by market segment as well as detailed product information and technical resources. Bexel news and events, company history and contact information is all available as well.

"Our new website was designed with our customers in mind," adds Nardelli. "The new site has a lot of personality to it. It has a great new look and feel that clearly defines what we do."