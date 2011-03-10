Pacific Television Center Expands HD Content Aggregation With New Downlink Facility

LOS ANGELES, CA - Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production center, recently added six 4.5 meter antennas to its facility, providing it with enhanced access to the entire U.S. arc including Galaxy 16, 19, 28 and AMC 9. This installation will enable PacTV to provide its clients with even more content, including in-demand HD transmissions.

The downlink facility, to be completed by the end of the year, will consist of ten 4.5 meter, two 3.8 meter and four 2.4 meter C and KU band dishes. Of those, PacTV currently has four fixed and two steerable dishes deployed. When fully populated, PacTV will be able to receive approximately 60 simultaneous feeds.

The next phase of the project will include the launch of a new service, Downlinks on Demand. The service, which is slated to begin beta testing later this year, will allow clients to perform customer controlled downlinks via a dedicated website.

"We are very excited to add these downlink capabilities to our internal resources," says Richard Neri, president, PacTV. "There is such an increase in demand for HD content and the addition of these new satellite dishes greatly enhances our ability to fulfill those requirements around the globe."

The new dishes are already receiving news programming from ABC and CBS on a 24/7 basis. Additional sports programming such as NBA, Tennis, MLB, NFL, PGA Golf, UFC and more, is also available to PacTV's global roster of clients.