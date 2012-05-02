TeamCast unveils universal, compact ENG modulator

TeamCast launched the MNG3 universal, compact modulator for ENG and security applications at the 2012 NAB Show.

The new MNG3 ensures a high degree of flexibility and features:

• dual waveform (single carrier/DVB-S2 standard or multicarrier/RUBY proprietary)

• agile RF output from 1.95GHz to 3GHz

• dual ASI and IP inputs

• single (8MHz) or double (16MHz) channel width for maximizing the useful bit-rate in the RUBY modes (up to 45Mb/s)

• compact size ( 4.3in x 6.5in x 1.4in)

• IP or RS232C controllable

Associated with TeamCast’s RSNG or RNG3 receivers, the MNG3 cope can be used in LOS (line-of-sight) and NLOS (non-line-of-sight) applications.