Electrosonic Names Todd Miller Vice President of Control Rooms

Electrosonic has announced that Todd Miller has been named Vice President of Control Rooms. Miller will take charge of the control room business worldwide; he previously headed the company's service business in North America.

Electrosonic's control room business offers complete turnkey solutions that focus on organizing and displaying information originating from various sources. It is a business that relies heavily on understanding the client's workflow and being able to match the technology with the ergonomic and functional requirements of the user.

Miller believes his promotion to head the company's control room business is a "natural segue" from his previous post. "I understand the customer's needs; I've been on the frontline with them," he says. "I understand where they're going and how to build a future with them and Electrosonic. From simple display walls to complex collaboration systems over IP networks, Electrosonic has the expertise to design and install systems that are reliable and easy to use and service."

Miller successfully grew the company's underdeveloped service department, turning it into one of Electrosonic's most successful business units. As a result of his guidance, Electrosonic now provides service throughout North America and across many business sectors.

Prior to joining Electrosonic in 1995, Todd worked for the American Automobile Association (AAA), helping the organization establish service and call centers throughout North America.

"Electrosonic is a world-class leader in AV integration and service, with the ability to take a customer from the initial discussion of the facility's intent to the service stage that helps keep the facility running" says Miller. "It's this approach that makes Electrosonic stand out from other companies."

About Electrosonic

