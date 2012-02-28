New RTS digital wireless intercom taps potential of IEEE 802.11 technology

RTS will present its new BTR-240 digital multichannel wireless intercom system offering reliable and secure full-duplex communication with up to eight wireless TR-240 beltpacks and an almost unlimited number of half-duplex beltpacks.

Operating in the 2.4GHz frequency band, the BTR-240 system uses the widely adopted IEEE 802.11 technology and is approved for license-free use in most countries. The system also incorporates unique ClearScan technology, allowing users to select the optimal radio frequency (RF) channel for communication at the touch of a button.

The BTR-240 has the ability to configure multi-level 802.11 wireless security features, including data encryption, MAC address filtering and 64-bit audio encryption, to provide a highly secure wireless intercom system. The system allows users to select between two individual audio channels of communication and to talk and listen or listen only to any individual audio channel or both channels simultaneously.

